I’ve been asked about homelessness in the City of Williston recently and I want to say we partner with many entities to help people find adequate housing, suitable jobs and a good quality of life in our community.
We don’t have a homeless problem like a lot of other towns because economic development is working to provide secondary jobs that are open to entry level workers. We utilize our STAR Fund to stimulate the economy and create jobs. The people that come here should be able to find employment, earn a good wage and make it here in Williston.
The one thing the City isn’t going to do is manage a homeless shelter; we don’t have the expertise or the dollars to do that.
What we are doing is working with veteran’s groups, churches, the Salvation Army, schools, Williston Housing Authority and other organizations. For example, we gave $10 million to the new Williston High School project and we recently waived a $20,000 per year assessment for head start.
We also utilize our police departments to monitor the homeless in our community and make sure they are okay.
Our philosophy is to incorporate the entire community in our efforts to stimulate the economy and minimize homelessness in Williston.