Before venturing into the deep water of state and Native-American relations, I need to reassure North Dakota’s tribes that I am not an adversary but a friend. I believe we owe the native people reparations for taking their country, killing six million of their people and forcing them into reservations

That being said, let us move into the question of tribal sovereignty, an idea that is over 200 years old . The federal government has declared that recognized tribes are sovereign entities within a government-to-government relationship.



