Are you worried about COVID19?
Should we all wear masks? Do they make us safer? Are they more dangerous?
Should we self-quarantine? Should we not hoard toilet paper and ground beef?
Of thousands of physicians, scientists, researchers, politicians, military leaders, countries, states, counties, and municipalities no one can agree on how COVID19 impacts health or the best way to protect yourself. However, the mainstream media seems to all agree that citizens are in grave danger unless they comply with their erratic, inconsistent coverage of the threat.
Fear and terror attract clicks, views, “thumbs up,” likes, subscribers, and revenue. Citizens should not agree to “lockdowns,” quarantines, and shutdowns that are based on information that has no agreed-upon standards for collection. Gov. Doug Burgum and various leaders have spoken on the importance of “collecting data” but there are no agreed-upon standards for the collection of data. Tests results are inconsistent with many having to be tested then re-tested to verify results. Even the Center for Disease Control’s guidance for recording COVID-19 deaths has changed mid-crisis which previously included anyone with symptoms even if not tested. Attempting to assess damage and impacts during a crisis will produce inconsistent results. The corporate media and profiters seem adept at exploiting the instability of the situation which motivating concerned and scared consumers to make expenditures to preserve the perception that they are protecting their loved ones.
Hysterics (that motivate the media) should not rule the day, our lives, our economy, or our freedoms.
Even though most mainstream media outlets claim that COVID-19 is not a partisan issue, journalism is dominated by those with a liberal mindset. Are journalists and reporters remaining without bias or objective while they fearmonger? Prior to the pandemic, many media personalities reveled in imagining economic collapse would destroy the conservative agenda. The animals are running the media circus.
Citizens being driven into their homes on “lockdown” forces viewers intellect even more under the media’s influence where they can further terrorize a literally captive audience.
We should allow the physicians, scientists, and researchers to work under close peer review absent of corporate pharmaceutical influence to find and suggest the best practices and treatments for this threat of the undetermined danger. We should also avoid making comments to people about not wearing a mask or berating people for not social distancing and allow businesses to responsibly open and conduct commerce.
The media has been constantly incorrect about the danger, and many are now stating, “The coronavirus will never go away.” We should not allow lazy reporting and unethical members of the media to control and influence the narrative, so they can impact the current economy and the future 2020 election.
Dennis Lindahl is economic development director in Tioga.