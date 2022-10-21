My client came to the funeral home with her mother’s clothes for dressing. As she entered the funeral home, I could see that something wasn’t quite right. I walked up to her and asked her how she was coping. I had buried her husband just a year ago, and since then, she has lost her brother and sister. Losing her mother amid all of this loss has potentially created a complicated recovery scenario for her.
She confirmed that she was indeed having difficulties coping, so we started a conversation reviewing the dangers of debilitating stress and recovery techniques to employ. My client is a brilliant, professional woman. My heart aches for her because I would not wish this much loss on anyone within a year’s time. Multiple deaths are complicated from which to recover because one does not have sufficient time to process each one independently.
At her mother’s committal, I took a few moments to offer condolences to her family. I provided a few suggestions to them that could assist them through their recovery journeys. One can use many wonderful techniques to aid in recovery; however, at the gravesite, I try to narrow them down to three. I try to decipher which strategies will best serve a particular family according to their personalities and family dynamics. The three I offered this specific family were based on my history with them.
My first suggestion was to minister to each other. If they will reach out to each other and serve each other, they will remain close as a family and know when one needs particular assistance on difficult days.
Multiple immediate kinship deaths have the potential to create hopelessness. Hopelessness is very dangerous and can open the gates to depression. Sadly, it is a reality that takes the joy from living and often leads to suicide. If you notice anyone falling prey to depression, do not attempt to treat this condition without professional assistance. Depression is something that must be treated medically.
SUGGESTION NUMBER ONE
There are many ways to reach out to someone who is grieving. Some of us do not feel comfortable having conversations about death or grief, so a simple text expressing thoughtfulness and support is more than enough.
SAMPLES:
Thinking of you today
You’re on my mind and in my heart today
Hoping you have comfort knowing you are loved
I love you and am thinking of you
You are in my thoughts and prayers
(Decedent’s name) was a great friend to me
Praying for you and your family
Although considered old-fashioned by some, a handwritten note on a lovely card or sheet of stationary says you care enough to go the extra mile. Such detail makes someone feel special and loved. Simply jotting two to four sentences expresses support and love.
SAMPLES:
Thinking of you and hoping you are feeling better soon.
(Decedent’s name) was a special person and will be remembered by those of us who worked with him. He was always willing to help anyone having a difficult day, and his smile brought joy to our work day.
(Decedent’s name) was a loyal friend to me. I will miss him, but I will never forget the joy he brought into my life. He was always just a phone call away whenever I needed help. Good friends like (Decedent’s name) bless the lives of everyone they meet.
An email is great when you are trying to render service for someone.
SAMPLES:
You may not feel like going out with a big crowd, but I was wondering if you’d like a visit from a friend who misses (Decedent’s name) too? I was thinking of a walk along the beach or perhaps cookies and milk while we chat at home. I’m free most evenings except Wednesdays, but I thought this coming Friday would be a good night. Let me know if that works for you. Hope to see you soon.
(Survivor’s name) I thought I’d make you my famous Cajun Chicken Pasta next week. I’m going grocery shopping next Thursday morning (date), and I’d be happy to pick up any items you might be out of and drop them off with the Cajun Chicken Pasta dish. Let me know if you’d rather Thursday or Friday evening. I thought about some garlic bread too. Take care, and let me know if either of these days work for you.
SUGGESTION NUMBER TWO
My second suggestion to this family suffering multiple deaths was to journal. Journaling allows a survivor to record their thoughts and feelings. Recording your worries and stresses will enable you to let them go. It helps you to organize yourself and regain a modicum of control. It is a great recovery tool.
JOURNALING
Journaling is an amazingly successful tool whose application catapults a survivor from debilitating grief toward recovery.
It allows the survivor to record their fondest memories of their loved one.
It offers comfort and testimony that their memories were true experiences.
It helps to organize the mind when disorganization rules one’s current world.
It ensures that written references are available for review as time clouds the mind.
It helps to relieve the stresses of debilitating loneliness, track one’s progress in their healing journey and offers tangible proof that improvement has been accomplished.
Journaling is a gift we give ourselves. (Mourning Lights, 2022)
SUGGESTION NUMBER THREE
My third and final suggestion to this grieving family was to turn their hearts over to their Lord or higher power, supplicating to Him through prayer or meditation.
4 STEP PATHWAY TO RECOVERY
STEP 4: PRAYER
“…Verily I say unto you, If ye have faith, and doubt not, ye shall not only do this which is done to the fig tree, but also if ye shall say unto this mountain, Be thou removed, and be thou cast into the sea; it shall be done. And all things, whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive.”
(Matthew 21:21-22)
Prayer is the most comforting tool available to you.
It is the tool that brings solace when you feel alone and chases away the demons that grief ushers in.
It is the link to Christ that blankets you with his peace.
And, it is the tool that opens the gate to the miracle of recovery. (Mourning Lights, 2022)
After their committal service was over, several family members came to talk with me. They were very grateful for these suggestions as they had already realized that they were having difficulties navigating their grief.
I hope they utilize these tips for their grief recovery. I also hope that you will take the time to investigate using these techniques if you are suffering multiple deaths.
Remember that simplicity works best when helping a survivor through their grief.
Remember that simplicity works best when helping a survivor through their grief.