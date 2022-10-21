Tracy Renee Lee

My client came to the funeral home with her mother’s clothes for dressing. As she entered the funeral home, I could see that something wasn’t quite right. I walked up to her and asked her how she was coping. I had buried her husband just a year ago, and since then, she has lost her brother and sister. Losing her mother amid all of this loss has potentially created a complicated recovery scenario for her.

She confirmed that she was indeed having difficulties coping, so we started a conversation reviewing the dangers of debilitating stress and recovery techniques to employ. My client is a brilliant, professional woman. My heart aches for her because I would not wish this much loss on anyone within a year’s time. Multiple deaths are complicated from which to recover because one does not have sufficient time to process each one independently.



