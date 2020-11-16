Winning state championships in any sport, especially these days, can be a life-long challenge for coaches and athletes.
Just having things fall in favor of a team involves a number of factors, including health, down through final run.
After a ninth-place finish in girls Class A cross country last season, the Williston High School team made its way to the top to claim the championship hardware.
This proved to be the first-ever title in school history at WHS.
Chase Gregory, a newcomer on the Williston scene, is in his fifth school year here and this is his first as head coach for the Coyotes.
Hailing from Pontiac, Illinois, he attended college at Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa.
It was there he ran cross country and track at the collegiate level.
Chase told us he came to North Dakota, "on a whim honestly."
He had just finished college and wanted to be a physical education teacher and coach.
Williston proved to be a perfect fit and Chase opted to accept a teaching physical education position at Bakken Elementary, along with the head coaching position in girls cross country.
Chase recalled his path here as he said, "I never visited Williston or North Dakota before I came here and have to say the nicest people live here."
While making the move led him to say, "not knowing anybody when I came here was challenging, but the people really made me feel welcome here."
NINTH FIRST YEAR
In 2019 Chase guided his team to a ninth-place finish.
"The girls cross country team is a pleasure to coach," said Chase.
He went on to say, "these girls are the hardest of workers and also have great responsibility."
Chase is pleased with the fact, "every girl on the team wants to improve and work for the team goal of state titles. We are a very young team but had great senior leaders to even things out."
NUMBERS GROWING
Anxious to get the next season going, Chase reports his team has been growing in participants over the last five years.
When he started, "we had about 5-6 kids when I first came here and now have 40-50 kids this year and are looking to break the 55-60 mark next year."
Chase is optimistic about what lies ahead and "the future of our team is very bright."
He noted, "we have some of the best runners in the state and they are very young. We are looking to compete for the state title the next couple of years and have no plans of slowing down."
Earning All-State honors, to go along with the state championship hardware, include Eleni Lovgren who placed fourth overall, Dru Zander who came home in seventh, along with Sierra Watterud with her 16th-place finish.
ALL-STATE HONORS
The sport of cross country has been in pretty good hands for many years in Williston.
We had the pleasure of covering many champions, who were able to go the distance in our span of 30 years or so, through the pages of the Herald.
As a matter of fact long-time boys mentor Clint Chamberlin oversaw the girls program at WHS from 1979-88.
During that period of time the girls team showed a second-place finish in 1983.
Chamberlin went on to log a stellar coaching career at WHS that spanned 1976 to 2013.
In 2014 Chamberlin opted for retirement after a long teaching/coaching career at WHS.
Chamberlin is credited with four state Class A boys championships in 1979, 1980, 1984 and 2004.
The first All-State runner for Chamberlin was in 1976 when John Reep finished 15th at the state meet.
That would see a number of excellent runners compete for WHS, with Brennan Goldade being the final All-State performer for Chamberlin, with a 16th place finish in 2013.
That came after Goldade also finished 16th place in the state run in 2012.
Actually Goldade managed to finish 11th in 2011.
Craig Hoglund was a two-time state champion on the 1979 and 1980 teams, while being a part of a second-place finish, by one point in 1981.
Hoglund finished 15th in 1979 and 11th in 1980, before closing out in fourth-place in 1981.
Darrell Hovde led the first state title team in 1979 with a sixth-place showing with Doug Smith place right behind him in seventh.
Todd Anderson place 11th and Hoglund was 15th in the field.
MORE SUCCESS
It proved to be four years before the Coyotes came back in surprise mode.
We had just made the move to Williston to accept the job as sports editor at the Williston Herald.
While hard at times to get out in the field, a switch of the state tournament from Minot to Bismarck due to snow, led to an opportunity to ride the team bus.
That proved to be an exciting day as it took some book work at the end of the meet to determine the Coyotes had done enough to be crowned champions.
Joey Bush was No. 6, Rob Heen was 11th and Chuck Galliger came in No. 13 to earn All-State honors.
That was a great finish as as we made the call back to Bob Miller at KEYZ radio to alert the fire truck for a ride, a long-time tradition for champions.
Being on hand to observe the win proved to be a highlight of our career.
Heen went from 11th to win the state run in 1985 and 1986.
IHMELS IS STRONG
A young man by the name of Corey Ihmels came into the picture as he also placed 11th in 1988 and under the guidance of Chamberlin he finished first in 1989, 1990 and 1991.
That led to an awesome career, including winning the Kinney Nationals, coming home to another fire truck ride.
Ihmels went on to compete on the Division I level at Iowa State University and eventually became the head coach of the track and field and cross country at that school.
He is now serving in the same position at Boise State University, a top D-1 running program.
MORE ON COYOTES
While Ihmels had moved on, it took a few years before Jory Zunich stepped in to be the leader at WHS.
In 2002 Zunich finished second at the state level, before winning it all in 2003 and was part of a Coyote state championship in 2004.
Zunich came into the chute as a state champion once again.
He would go on to be recruited by former Coyote Ihmels, now the head coach at Iowa State University.
That 2004 team also included Shane Wahlstrom, who finished No. 8 in the state.
Meanwhile, Wahlstrom finished in No. 13 his senior season in 2005.
Wahlstrom eventually moved into the head boys cross country coaching position and holds that title today.
Over the years Chamberlin was able to coach his son Chris, a member of the 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012 teams, finishing as high as fourth in 2011.
It should be noted in 2018 the Coyotes, now under the guidance of Wahlstrom, captured yet another state title.
Now with Chase, along with Wahlstrom, it appears the WHS distance program is in good hands for years to come.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached a scopend@yahoo.com.