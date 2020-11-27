One thing we know is true, there's a lot of good people in this part of the country.
We've heard it long said good people tend to do good things.
While there's groups out there working full time to meet human needs, there are others who step in to lend a hand during the holidays, as the needs increase.
One particular group that has been doing good for more than 25 years in Williston are the folks at American State Bank & Trust Company.
We learned ASBT works hand-in-hand with the local Salvation Army, serving as a collection point to generate Christmas gifts for the Fill a Forgotten Stocking drive.
Here's where you come in.
ASBT seeks unwrapped gifts for those ages 13-18 years old and the gifts are being accepted at the downtown Main Office at 223 Main Street through December 17.
Once collected The Salvation Army will then wrap and distribute the gifts to area teens in need this Christmas.
Now another saying that fits here goes something like this, "a friend in need, is a friend indeed."
Your gift makes you that friend who steps in to make a big difference.
DROP AT BANK
To make things easy there is an area set up to drop off gifts at ASBT.
However, if you prefer not to come into the bank, call (701) 774-4100 and someone will meet you in the entryway to receive your donation.
You need to know that masks are required in the bank.
"It’s been called the Forgotten Stocking all these years because we want to be sure teens in need of Christmas gifts are thought of," said Assistant Vice President and Marketing Office Debbie Richter, "so American State Bank is happy to collect gifts that will make a teenagers Christmas a little brighter."
GIVE GIFT CARDS
Along with unwrapped gifts, gift cards are accepted, as well as cash that is then given to Salvation Army officials to use for gift shopping or to fill in where some gifts might be lacking.
So you see, if you don't like to shop, you still have options to help in this project.
Richter also noted that there are some school groups, church youth groups and other organizations that pool funds for gifts for the Forgotten Stocking.
Gift suggestions include: ear buds, hoodies, graphic tees, books, board games, computer games, wireless speakers, sports equipment, phone accessories, floor pillows, beanies, nail art kits, desk organizers and music, gaming or movie gift cards.
Should you have any questions or would like to assist, you can contact Richter at (701) 774-4100.
GREAT SUPPORT
Another organization at the forefront of giving is the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation.
This group was founded back in 2015, thanks to a generous gift from George Gaukler, considered to be a benevolent Williston area developer.
The initial coverage area for this group was to include the counties of Williams, Divide and McKenzie.
In 2020 alone, according to the annual report, $521,535 in aid given out from funds the group has obtained.
However, even more impressive is the fact the group has given nearly one million since 2015, with the total coming in at $954,285.
ADD RELIEF FUND
Seeing another area of need, the same group moved swiftly to add the NWNDCF Relief Fund.
In a very short time the group has rallied and already given out $87,000 to folks in need from the results of the COVID-19.
You should know when the Relief Fund was added, this also brought Mountrail County into the picture for this particular funding.
ON THE BOARD
Members making up the NWNDCF Board of Directors include Vawnita Best, Steve Joraanstad, Traci Lund, Nancy Swallom, Kent Reierson, Roger Cymbaluk, Marian Hamilton and Ward Koeser.
Koeser, long-time Williston mayor, now serves as chairman of the board.
The board works in conjunction with the group Strengthen ND, based in Minot, to assure funding and necessary paperwork.
SOME THOUGHTS
An opportunity to serve makes the folks involved grateful for the support of North Dakota residents for the initiatives, including the Relief Fund and the endowment funds.
NWNDCF is happy for the generosity of folks throughout Norwest North Dakota, allowing the group to serve as a vehicle to meet the needs.
Officials encourage those who are able, to give back to trusted organizations in their area.
Reportedly the state encourages with a 40 percent tax credit on qualifying gifts..
That left them to say, "our friends and neighbors need support now more than ever, and your gift, no matter how big or small, can help."
At the same time NWNDCF reminds everyone that organizations or community groups working to meet the needs created by COVID-19 and/0r recent economic pressures are invited to submit an application.
Applications are reviewed on a monthly basis.
You can call (701) 774-NWCF (6923) or visit http://www.NWNDCommunityFund.org to learn more.
These are but two examples of folks working different ways giving of themselves for the benefit of others and we send out a Scope Salute to ASBT and NWNDCF.
And we can tell you first-hand the help sure takes a load off Santa.
We hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving.
THOUGHTS/PRAYERS
Our thoughts and prayers go out in this column to a couple of folks who spent numerous years making a difference in our community and surrounding area.
We speak of the passing of Clyde Sailer and Michael Casler.
Sailer was a long-time educator as education proved to be his passion.
Over the years he was involved in a number of activities, serving a short stint as athletic director at Williston High School.
We recall Sailer to always have a smile on his face.
Casler began his service with Fort Union Trading Post as he joined The National Park Service in 1988.
Along with his regular duties, Casler also found a way to make a difference in other areas.
SPRING LAKE PARK
With Thanksgiving in the rear-view mirror the time now turns to activities related to the Christmas season.
Folks around Williston will be working hard to bring you a normal season, however, you must know and observe the changes that are being made for your benefit.
You must understand, nobody likes to make the rules and force anyone to do something against their wishes.
Wearing a mask simply is something that is going to benefit both parties as officials and good folks work to get us through this.
While Santa won't be on hand to take direct wishes, there will be plenty of other ways to get in touch with the big guy.
You can be sure of that.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and longtime sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.