Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

In one of Rob Port’s May writings, he indicated that former State Senator Roscoe Streyle was running for a seat in the legislature on the strength of a proposal to cut North Dakota property taxes by 50%.

Having served on the Appropriations Committee, he was automatically seated on the interim Budget Committee. Besides that, his interest in money issues probably emanates from his banking experience.



Tags

Load comments