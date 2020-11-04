"I fell into fireworks, but also fell in love with it."
Those words come from Williston native Terry Gaudreau as he discussed his love for the fireworks business.
In his job as a pyrotechnician, Gaudreau has had many occasions to do what he does best.
"I just love to blow up things," added Gaudreau who operates TNT Fireworks, located in Williston just north of Wal-Mart, along the Million Dollar Way.
That location came into play with a spontaneous celebration that was staged back on the evening of Oct. 24.
A fireworks display filled the evening sky as an escort of automobiles, filled with local supporters guided the Williston High School bus back home.
That bus carried members of the Williston Class A state championship cross country team, along with Coach Chase Gregory, and support staff.
This was certainly a time to celebrate in grand style, as this proved to be the first-ever girls cross country title in the school's history.
With two members of the local team residing in the Gaudreau neighborhood, it was a good bet they would learn the good news early on.
Actually Terry's wife Lindsay first learned of the championship run and informed her husband they were going to "throw up some fireworks."
The fireworks display proved to be icing on the cake as Terry told us the girls seemed happy with the added reception.
LOCAL SUPPORT
That led us to think about the many hours of support that is given in Williston.
Terry learned early on from his parents, Mary Ann and the late Larry, that supporting local endeavors is precious.
Along with Lindsay, the couple has two sons with Landon, 11 and Sawyer, 8.
Several years back Terry got into the auto racing business pretty heavy, that even included rebuilding the local track.
They had asked about a fireworks show each year on July 3.
Terry agreed it was best for him to simply donate the show, as the racing folks had no money to cough up and he didn't have to feel bad for not getting paid.
Thus he has continued over the years to donate the show for some 3,000 grand stand racing fans, along with many in the surrounding area looking on.
RED OWL START
While Terry was a 1977 graduate of Williston High School, he was long on the way to a business career at the tender age of 14.
He began at the local Red Owl Store, working under the tutelage of John Kraft.
Terry noted, "I learned how to do things, cash register, inventory, along with including unloading trucks."
It was there, one of the guys Terry worked with at Red Owl, had sold fireworks.
That lead ended up in a partnership with Ron Knutson.
Later Ron went his separate way and became a doctor of medicine, while Terry became a pyrotechnician.
Terry recalled the first year they rented a U-Haul to sell out of and sold out quickly.
That proved to be the ignition point as the years continued to get "bigger and bigger."
DONATE SHOWS
With the fireworks turning into a full-time adventure, along with the July 3 other shows his business has donated to include Relay for Life, city Christmas kickoff, and plans call for Dec. 30 a show at Spring Lake Park to blast into the new year.
Terry noted this is just a partial list, along with shows in Sidney, Montana for the cancer walk.
The Reflections of Love event at the CHI St. Alexius Hospital is special to Terry, as this is a memorial service for the families who have lost a loved ones.
LOTS OF FIREWORKS
Working as a pyrotechnician Terry began selling fireworks in 1980, covering a span of 40 years, leading him to say, "it's been a long time."
At one time Terry and staff had some 28 stands, along with a mail order catalog business, while also selling commercial shows in a five-state area.
All that has been trimmed down to four locations, with one in Sidney, Montana, and the other three in North Dakota.
Along with selling, Terry also likes to have a hand in his industry.
He has designed a lot of fireworks, having also made five trips direct to the factories in China.
SUPPORT CAUSES
Working through his business interests Gaudreau likes to support local causes.
Two years ago they were able to raise $43,000 for use in the fight against cancer.
Locally they worked with Bras for a Cause and gave a portion of the raised funds to a cancer group in Montana.
Last year more than $20,000 was raised and those funds will be distributed to aid veterans in Williston, Watford City and Sidney, Montana.
In Sidney funds will be directed to the VFW, while in Williston funds will be distributed to a group headed up by Steve Slocum.
Just so you know, while fireworks can be rather consuming he also has a local ice and water business that has been in operation over the past five years.
Having known Terry's father Larry for a number of years, we know business is taken care of.
We send out a Scope Salute to Terry and Lindsay for adding spark to the city of Williston.
SCOPE SALUTE
A special Scope Salute is reserved for the members, along with anyone involved in any way with the Williston High School girls cross country team.
It was back on October 24 the Coyotes, under the guidance of coach Chase Gregory, surprised a lot of folks, including themselves.
The end result, by only a three-point margin over Bismarck, was when Williston was called out on the public address system as the Class A state champions for 2020.
The championship hardware proved to the first for girls cross country in the history of WHS.
This also proved to be a huge step for the program, after finishing ninth in the state last year.
Taking part in the 5K championship run held in Jamestown, the Coyotes entered a very young squad, led by lone senior Ava Marburger.
Junior Sierra Watterud is next in seniority, along with junior Eleni Lovgren.
But then, it was the youngsters making up the state championship roster, with seventh-graders Keely Call, Rigby Haskins and Dru Zander joining in with eighth-grader Brynna Ames.
Wow!!!
This gives you an idea of what the future could hold for the girls cross country program.
We say job well done!
WINTER WONDERLAND
Plan now to attend the 3rd annual Winter Wonderland Gift Show set for this Saturday (Nov. 7) in Williston.
This party event, hosted by the CHI St. Alexius Health Hospital Auxiliary is slated to run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
However, you should make special note of the location change as the party will now take place at the Williston Senior Center located at 18 Main, in downtown Williston.
The change was made due to COVID-19 and you should also know masks will be required to attend.
Here you will be able to check out a preview of Christmas gifts, while enjoying coffee and cookies.
At the same time you will be able to register for some door prizes.
Sure sounds like a grand way to spend some time getting in the mood for the upcoming holidays.
RODNEY NELSON
A Scope Salute is also reserved for Rodney Nelson, the famed Cowboy poet who hailed from Almont.
Senior area residents just might recall the night this North Dakota Cowboy poet was a guest on the Johnny Carson Show.
With relatives in the Williston area, he no doubt had close ties to this part of the country.
We recall a night when he was called on for the entertainment at a Christmas party we had the pleasure of attending.
Rodney was among one of the nicest individuals you would ever meet.
May he Rest in Peace!
PARADE REVERSED
We have learned the long-running lighted parade that has been held the day after Thanksgiving will have a new twist in downtown Williston.
On Nov. 27 the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce has opted for a necessary change due to COVID-19.
They will be going with a Holiday Lights Tour instead, meaning from 6-8 p.m. residents can pile in cars and pick up some hot chocolate at various downtown locations and sip your way on a tour of area business locations.
Basically the participants will become the parade, at least for this year.
One thing is certain, that being nothing is for certain, until this virus can be licked.
LIONS SELL WREATHS
Time has come to alert you about the upcoming Williston Lions Club annual wreath sale.
To ensure availability you are being asked to pre-order and you will receive the wreath at a later date.
Cost of the wreath is $20, with funds that are raised going to a number of very worthwhile causes.
Payment is due upon delivery.
You should call (701) 774-1365 or send an email to: Thewillistonlions@gmail.com listing how many wreaths you will need.
You can also hook up with a Lions Club member to place an order.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.