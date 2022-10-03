Tracy Renee Lee

An honorarium is a monetary expression of appreciation given for a service provided for free. Most clergy will not accept a gift for their services at a funeral service; however, it is proper etiquette to offer one. When considering the appropriate amount to offer, one should consider several aspects. Did the clergy meet with the family before or after the services? Did he or she travel a substantial distance? If so, travel time and expense, as well as, the length of service, should be considered in the amount offered. Was the clergy present at multiple ceremonies? Is the clergy the family’s usual pastor? In other words, does the family already contribute to the welfare of the clergy? Does he or she pastor at a church, or does he/she rely on funerals and weddings as his or her source of income?

Others participating in any of the ceremonies surrounding death should also be considered when giving honoraria. It is appropriate to provide honoraria to musicians and service-related personnel. Parking attendants and servers often rely on tips to supplement their low wages. As a funeral director, I have often been offered honoraria. Although it is not my practice to accept honoraria, there have been clever families who have found unique ways to express their appreciation. I have received award winning pies, salsas, homemade jams and jellies, my favorite fruit, homemade bath soaps, my favorite perfume, boxed chocolates, lovely jewelry, gift cards to favorite restaurants, movie passes, and many other thoughtful gifts. I have received anonymous thank you cards with cash tucked in them ranging from a couple of hundred dollars to multiple thousands (now that is an honorarium of great appreciation). Nevertheless, I as do most clergy, feel that my salary covers my services.



