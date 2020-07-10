COVID-19 has completely changed the way we live. Along with worrying about keeping themselves and their families healthy, many small newspaper owners across North Dakota are losing sleep over how to keep this virus from killing the businesses they have worked so hard to build.
Newspapers are important to small businesses, and when they go away we not only lose the jobs and tax revenue, we lose a vital news service that is essential in all communities across North Dakota.
We believe a simple proposal could help keep North Dakota newspapers sustainable, however swift action is required by Congress. Small newspapers are the backbone for news in our communities, and it is vital to take action to preserve this essential business for generations to come.
Small businesses have been a traditional way for a newspaper to survive due to the role of advertising to market those small businesses. However, advertising costs money, and the sad truth is that advertising is one of the first things small businesses cut when times are tough. Put yourself in the shoes of a local restaurant with a stack of bills and very little money coming in.
By the time they finish paying the most urgent bills — rent, food suppliers, payroll — there is not much left for advertising. Whatever stimulus money they get from Washington or Bismarck will most likely be needed to keep the door open and the lights on. This has made it difficult for newspapers to generate much needed revenue and unfortunately many small newspapers may not survive the current COVID-19 crisis without bold action.
Fortunately, there is a way for Washington to help newspapers stay viable and that is by passing the Local Journalism Sustainability Act. The bill is co-sponsored by U.S. Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Ariz., and Dan Newhouse, R-Wash. There are three parts to this bi-partisan Act and they include the following: tax credit for local newspaper subscriptions, payroll credit for compensation of journalists and credit for advertising in local newspapers and local media.
We’d like to think that we are vital to the character and strength of our communities, not to mention our democracy. Think for a moment of the critical role that journalists have played in getting vital local information out to your community during this unprecedented crisis. The legislature has a lot on its plate right now, and the temptation will be to bury this idea, or to take the shortsighted view that we can’t afford to do it right now. But right now is when it’s needed.
We are asking you to support the Local Journalism Sustainability Act by contacting our local congressional delegation urging them to support this important and timely Act to help keep journalism viable.
