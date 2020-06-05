Last year, someone pointed out a story from the Herald archive that seemed surprisingly relevant.
In the early 1980s, there were a series of meetings that came to the basic conclusion that Williams County Public School District No. 8 — then New Public School District No. 8 — had 10 or 15 or years to decide if it would build new buildings for kindergarten through eighth grade, start offering high school or dissolve. It ends up that prediction, like most, wasn’t right.
It’s taken closer to 40 years, and it might not be dissolution, but reorganization that changes the future of District 8. Both the District 8 board and the board for Williston Public School District No. 1 have voted to start negotiating a reorganization plan.
That doesn’t necessarily mean the end of District 8, though. If the districts do come up with a plan, if that plan is OK’d by a county and a state board and, finally, voters in both districts approve it, then both districts will cease to be.
As District 1 president Joanna Baltes said at a school board meeting, if the plan passes, it won’t be District 1+ or District 8+, it will be a new district with new boundaries and a completely new board. Is that a good thing? Well, that depends.
There are plenty of people on both sides, but this process is good news for both of them. The people who think there should only be one district serving Williston now have an opportunity to make their case. So do the people who would prefer District 8 remain a separate entity.
There are a lot of details to work out still. The state requires a detailed plan, and it has to hit some very tight deadlines if the boards are serious about the issue being on the November General Election ballot.
For probably as long as District 8 has existed and at least for the past five or six years, there are competing voice who claim to know exactly what the majority of the district’s residents want. District 8 board Vice President Chris Jundt and board member Sarah Williams make that argument, saying the fact they unseated two board members in a recall election shows most residents support dissolving or reorganizing.
Their opponents argue that because more than 50 percent of voters — but less than the 60 percent required to pass — supported a bond during the same election, that shows residents want District 8 to continue as is or even start to offer high school.
I think both sides genuinely believe their argument, but they obviously both can’t be right. Now we’ll get to see for ourselves.
There are going to be opportunities to get involved throughout the process, and anyone with any interest in the outcome should pay attention. There are going to be a few weeks for the plan to be shaped and then it will have to get approval from both a Williams County board and a state board. You can help shape the plan if you get involved now.
And no matter what, voters in both districts are going to have a chance to say for themselves what the future of the districts will be. No matter what the decision is, it will answer questions that people have been asking for decades.
Jamie Kelly is the editor of the Williston Herald. Reach him at editor@willistonherald.com.