Like so much these days, it started with a tweet.
There are a lot of people upset about mail-in voting, and many of them are pointing to multiple statements from President Donald Trump about fraud and mail-in voting. He has tweeted about it several times in the last month.
Trump also told reporters there was "tremendous fraud involved and tremendous illegality." The only problem? There is no evidence of that.
I'm not looking for a fight. But there aren't many examples of voter fraud at all, especially not mail-in voter fraud.
The refrain I have heard over and over again is that mail-in voting is an invitation to voter fraud. I kind of understand the idea behind that, but the more you think about it, the less sense it makes.
All voter fraud is bad, but not all voter fraud is created equal. In order to actually change the outcome of an election, it's going to take more than one ballot. In fact, it would take hundreds or even thousands of ballots to change the outcome of any but the smallest local races.
And in the case of election in small towns, the low number of voters makes fraud far harder to pull off.
The fact is that election fraud of any kind is rare in the United States. What examples there are almost always happen in-person, not with absentee ballots.
In one of the very few cases recently is that of Leslie McCrae Dowless, a consultant in North Carolina who is accused of tampering with absentee ballots on a large scale. If you think that proves your point, it doesn't — the North Carolina election board threw out the results of the Congressional race McCrae Dowless was working on and called a new one.
I'm sure the next argument is that we just don't know about voter fraud that's actually happening. While that is possible, it isn't enough to just say something is possible therefore it's happening, even though we don't have any evidence of it.
Kris Kobach, the former Secretary of State in Kansas, had an opportunity two years ago to prove how widespread voter fraud was. He defended a state law that required people to show proof of citizenship before registering to vote.
In court, the best actual evidence that showed voter fraud was that 40 non-citizens had tried to register to vote in one Kansas County in a 20-year period. Only five of those were ever able to cast a ballot. That's over the course of two decades.
States like Washington have been running elections by mail for years and see very few problems. A story earlier this year about election officials in Washington throwing out ballots has caught people's attention. It's been spun as if more than 30,000 ballots were simply discarded.
In reality, those ballots were invalid. They were spoiled ballots because people had written on them or voted in too many races.
That's the same thing that would happen if you wrote on your ballot or voted in too many races at the polls.
In reality, it will be very difficult to commit voter fraud in North Dakota. Despite people saying they've gotten ballots for people who died or for children, what they actually got was an application for an absentee ballot.
Before the county sends out a ballot, the voter has to give a state ID number. That number has to match and so does the address the state has on file.
It's very similar to the process for getting a ballot in person.
It's important to think about dangers like voter fraud — if people don't have confidence their vote will be counted, then the whole system starts to fail. But it's also important not to over-emphasize a possible danger, especially when there's no evidence that you should be concerned and plenty of evidence that you shouldn't be.
Jamie Kelly is the editor of the Williston Herald.