A ruling issued on Wednesday in two major criminal cases from 2019 hinged on the same basic issue — whether judges were right to close the courtroom during trials.
I covered both cases.
In the case of Everest Moore, the opinion is primarily concerned with whether reviewing jury questionnaires, jury instructions and other parts of the jury selection process and trial were improperly closed.
I never objected to those closures for the simple reason I wasn’t at the hearings on jury questionnaires or during jury selection, and was leaving the courtroom when the lawyers and the judge went over the jury instructions. But the Supreme Court’s opinion was clear — trials are open to the public, even the behind-the-scenes parts like jury selection.
In the other case, that of Juan Martinez, I objected when Nathan Madden, assistant state’s attorney, asked to have the courtroom closed for the testimony of the girl Martinez was accused of abusing.
We object nearly every time anyone seeks to have the courtroom closed, because public trials are fundamental to the U.S. justice system. That keeps judges, prosecutors and the entire court system transparent and accountable to the people they are supposed to represent.
In a case like Martinez’s, where someone is accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child, protecting the identity of the young person is important, and the Herald wouldn’t ever disclose the young person’s name. And the solution the law provides — closing the courtroom in some limited circumstances for a short period of time — itself recognizes that having an open court proceeding is essential.
The problem comes when the law isn’t followed, as the Supreme Court points out in its unusual joint opinion on the two cases.
The Martinez case is an excellent example of how the idea of protecting the identity of a young person can then be carried to an absurd place. In the case, the prosecution sought to close the courtroom during the testimony of the person counseling the accused.
That was too much for the Supreme Court, and rightly so.
I have a very clear memory of the first day of the Martinez trial, because that was the day Nathan Madden tried to have the judge’s decision to allow a member of the media to cover the closed portions of the hearing overturned. He failed, obviously. But in re-reading Madden’s argument, I was struck by this passage:
Madden warned that allowing the media to cover the testimony of the girl and her counselor would endanger the case.
“Effectively,” he wrote, “this Order would generate the same type of structural error regarding courtroom closure that results in the automatic reversal of cases after trial has occurred, as the Order is internally contradictory with regard to the factors for closing the courtroom and the ultimate decision to allow media coverage of the closed portions.”
Madden got it backwards. The problem wasn’t that the media was allowed in, but that the public was excluded. And you don’t have to take my word for it. Here is what the Supreme Court had to say.
“The district court’s findings in support of the second closure are clearly erroneous,” the court wrote in Wednesday’s opinion. “It found the counselor’s concern to be an overriding interest without inquiring of the counselor or receiving any evidence in support of the State’s second hand assertion of her concerns in its brief. By failing to take evidence in support of the asserted overriding interest, the district court deprived itself of the specificity that would have enabled it to tailor any closure to only that part of the testimony that might have been most sensitive to the victim.”
The opinion continues: “In addition, the court simply accepted the asserted interest without articulating how it overrides the defendant’s and public’s right to open proceedings. The prototypical example of an overriding interest is ‘the right of the accused to a fair trial.’ Trials may be closed only to the extent necessary to serve higher values such as the right to a fair trial.”
I have another memory from that day. Marlyce Wilder, then the Williams County State’s Attorney, told me that if the office had known I was going to be covering the trial, they wouldn’t have objected because they trusted me, but they worried about reporters they didn’t know.
I don’t believe that for a second. For the previous 18 months there had rarely been a Herald employee other than myself in the courthouse.
More importantly, I’m a member of the public, but I am not the public.
Trials aren’t open to the media or to some members of the public. Trials are open to the entire public unless there is a good reason otherwise.
Wilder, of course, is no longer the Williams County State’s Attorney, though Madden still works for the office.
I hope the fact that two cases tried in the same year have been remanded for new trials over the same issue drives that point home to the new State’s Attorney, Jakaan Williams, as well as to Madden and to every member of the State’s Attorney’s Office, as well as to all judges statewide and criminal defense lawyers.
