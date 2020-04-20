Calvin Coolidge’s stance at the Boston Police Strike of 1919 catapulted him to national prominence, to his party’s vice presidential nomination a year later, and eventually to the presidency. Herbert Hoover’s achievement in feeding starving Europeans after World War I gave him the heroic status that led to the White House.
Wars, strikes, natural disasters, horrific spikes in deaths: They provide political leaders with immense challenges even as they display inherent character. So, too, has the COVID-19 virus that has become the greatest political challenge and revealer of political character of our time.
The 2020 pandemic has brought out remarkable strains of character from coast to coast. Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington State returned more than 400 ventilators his state received from the Strategic National Stockpile to the national inventory to assist states with fresh surges of the virus. Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky declared one of the earliest states of emergency and put aside partisan differences to work closely with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of his state. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan stood firm under attack from President Donald J. Trump.
But four American political figures stood apart from the rest — and their life-saving and life-enhancing performances may eventually hold them in good standing, either in their own states or in eventual White House candidacies.
Here are four standout governors among many who have done just that:
Gavin Newsom, Democrat of California. Newsom slowly but deliberately shut down a nation-state with a population larger than Canada, two major metropolitan areas, 72 cities with populations over 100,000, 1,000 school districts, 12,234 preschools and day care centers, 76,201 restaurants and nearly 40 entertainment companies.
He created a series of testing “hubs” in partnership with the University of California campuses in San Diego and Davis, beat back rivals who questioned the closing of schools, and developed creative initiatives to provide child care for vital health care workers.
Mike DeWine, Republican of Ohio. A veteran political figure seldom known for inspiration or innovation, DeWine has been calm, even courtly, in guiding his state through the virus crisis. He leaned heavily on state health director Amy Acton. The first governor to shut down schools, limit public gatherings and close bars and restaurants, he moved to postpone the state’s presidential primary.
Before a single case was diagnosed in Ohio, DeWine took the dramatic step of winning a court order to shut down much of the Arnold Sports Festival, which was expected to draw 18,000 athletes and provide an infusion of $53 million for the Columbus economy.
Andrew Cuomo, Democrat of New York. Even Democrats regarded Cuomo as arrogant, overconfident, overweening, even heartless. In this crisis, he has shown the warm compassion of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, one of his Albany predecessors, and the steely intelligence of Mario M. Cuomo, his father.
He has spoken with feeling about the heavy losses his state has suffered, with determination in his effort to bring testing kits and ventilators into his state, and with unvarnished emotion as he told his broadcaster brother, “I love you.” His briefings became the kind of national television moments that politicians yearn for and yet they were delivered without self-consciousness and self-promotion.
“I’ve spent a lifetime on the other side of the Cuomos,” said former Rep. Bill Paxon of New York, a top Capitol Hill Republican elected to the state assembly the year Mario Cuomo became governor. “I’ve never been in love with them politically. But Andrew Cuomo has done an outstanding job. His honest advice, admitting when he hasn’t been right and publicly agonizing over difficult decisions have given the American people strength and encouragement through this crisis.”
Larry Hogan, Republican of Maryland. He conducted a statewide “moment of prayer and reflections,” displayed social distancing by showing Marylanders his remote video meetings with his grandchildren, and created separate observation and isolation areas for residents of nursing homes as COVID-19 clusters emerged at more than five dozen senior care facilities.