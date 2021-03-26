We know thoughts of spring and summer are bouncing through your heads as plans are being finalized to get out of the house and enjoy life once again.
After being cheated out of more than one year, the time is fast approaching to make up for lost time.
But wait, we say hold back and let's not get into a total rush.
You must remember, we're all in this together.
Before we rush into everything let's make sure everyone is safe.
That means you taking care of business by securing individual shots to protect not only you, but your loved one and those you come in contact with.
We must all remember the only enemy out there is this nasty virus known as COVID-19.
Together, in a safe manner, we can all look forward to a summer of fun and be around for years to come.
FUNDS FOR CARLA
Meanwhile, we want to alert you how you can help out someone who can use a helping hand, due to other health reasons.
We speak of former long-time Williston Herald employee Carla Huravitch.
Carla was first involved in the circulation department and made a move into sales, later in her career at the Herald.
We recall her as always being positive and upbeat in her role.
No doubt there are a lot of former carriers and parents who recall having worked closely with Carla.
Now, thanks to a friend and another former Herald employee Laurie Flexhaug, an event is being put together to raise some much needed funds for Carla.
This is set to be held from 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday (April 2) at Buster's Bar in downtown Williston.
There will be a free-will donation and a slushburger feed, along with a silent auction gets the evening rolling.
Plans call for the auction to end at 7:30 p.m. and then the fun begins.
BRING ON MICK
Another former long-time Herald employee is up next as Mick Soiseth, of Balderdash fame, is joined by his drummer Williston native Kyle Barstad.
We never realized all the talent we were rubbing elbows with during our days at the Herald.
Word has it the music will play until the midnight hour.
It's been long said, "A friend in need is a friend indeed," and it's great to see this happening.
Carla last worked at the Herald in 2014 and has remained as a resident of Williston.
Over the last year she has experienced several medical issues that have required extensive medical procedures, leaving her unable to work since September of 2020.
During this time she has been traveling to a number of medical facilities seeking treatments.
You can understand those trips and treatments don't come cheap.
WISH GOOD HEALTH
Donations can also be dropped off in advance at Buster's Bar or at Gate City Bank in care of the Carla Huravitch fund.
Should you like to help in any way, donations of prizes will be accepted up until Thursday, April 1.
If you would like to help in any way you can simply call or text to (701) 203-8905 to arrange for drop off or pick up of items.
At the same time we call your attention to eight drop buckets that have been set up for donations throughout the community.
SCOPE SALUTE
While we send out a wish to Carla for good health, we also want to take a moment for all of her former fellow employees for stepping in during this crucial time.
Special thanks to Laurie for getting the ball rolling as we know heading up something like this is not easy.
At the same time a tip of the hat goes to Mick and Kyle for making great sounds.
We send out a Scope Salute to everyone involved and encourage you to lend a helping hand in any way you can.
TWINS VERY NEAR
In changing gears we all know spring is in the air as Minnesota Twins baseball is but days away.
The season opener for the Twins is set for April 1 (Thursday), no fooling.
On that date they will be in Milwaukee to face the Brewers.
It should be an exciting season as the Twins went out and picked up some more key players in the infield and on the mound.
Let's hope things fall together and fans will have plenty to cheer about.
We do know, if you have DISH for your television provider you might be like a lot of us who are jumping ship in order to secure television broadcasts of the upcoming season.
Folks will need a way to view the games as only 10,000 fans will be allowed in Target Field, as it stands now.
Play ball!
VIKES NEVER END
While baseball is getting set to open, the good folks over at the National Football League (NFL) never seem to take a day off.
Major trades are taking place, while the Vikings have secured a veteran defensive back and continue to work at filling the offensive line.
Meanwhile it won't be long until the NFL draft, a time for teams to pick the best college players available, hoping they can fit right in.
It sure worked for the Vikings last season.
Sooner or later all of the holes will be plugged and the ship will finally float.
Skol!
NDSU HELPS NFL
While we speak about the NFL one has to thank the good folks over at North Dakota State University for supplying some pretty good quarterbacks to the mix.
Carson Wentz went as a No. 2 pick just a few years back and now has found himself being traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Indianapolis Colts.
Meanwhile, Easton Stick was drafted in the fifth round by the San Diego Chargers two years ago and remains as a key backup.
Now, waiting in the wings is Trey Lance who left NDSU early to be placed among the top three quarterbacks to be selected in the next NFL draft.
It must be the water in Fargo that has helped bring out the best in these signal callers.
BISON SIT NO. 2
It seems no matter who is quarterback the Bison continue to romp.
Presently they are ranked No. 2 in the country and sit in a three-way tie for the league at 4-1 in the conference and 5-1 overall.
They come into play off a win over the University of North Dakota on the home turf.
The Bison play at South Dakota on Saturday (March 27) and tangle with South Dakota State at home on April 3.
Final regular season play on this spring season closes out at Northern Iowa on April 10.
You might recall thanks to COVID-19, the season had to be delayed and moved to the spring.
Well, whatever it takes, things seem to have worked out for NDSU.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.