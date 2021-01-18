Have you looked up your enneagram, or taken a Myers-Briggs test? Did you know that some personality differences—like introversion and extroversion—reflect differences in the way we process information, experiences, and emotions? Each of us is incredibly unique. But sometimes we overlook the reality that children are just as unique and full of personality as the adults we know. That’s why students in North Dakota need as many education options as possible.
This is the principle of school choice: Different kids will be challenged and inspired by different people, places, and activities—different schools. Coronavirus has reinforced the need for learning options that are adaptive, tech-savvy, and flexible in the face of change. But global pandemic or no global pandemic, North Dakota kids’ personalities are unique, and no one type of education will ever serve all children well.
Case in point: I’ve met adults who were homeschooled and feel wistful about experiences they’d longed for like attending prom or captaining the football team. But I’ve also met homeschoolers who wouldn’t trade for the world the experience they had of working through subjects at their own pace.
Similarly, I’ve met former public school students for whom the rigid structure of the day or social hierarchies felt punitive. And I’ve met public school graduates who enjoyed their experiences so much they were inspired to become teachers.
Given human nature and personality differences, there can’t be a one-size-fits-all classroom, and that’s okay. There’s room for different types of schools—after all, America is 3.8 million square miles! We can have strong district schools that serve the majority of children while also offering vibrant speciality options—both public and private—for kids who thrive in non-traditional environments. We can create learning environments specific to special needs students, students who love STEM, teachers who want to pass on classical education, families looking for a vocational track, and more.
Not only can we do that, we need to do that for kids to flourish. One of many examples that come to mind is of a senior I spoke to at an online public school in Colorado. This young man’s family situation had resulted in him moving a whopping seven times in the past five years. Because free online school was a choice available to him, he was able to attend the same school during all of high school—education became a safe haven of consistency amidst difficult life changes. Having this choice helped him finish high school, and finish it strong.
Of course it’s easier to agree on the idea of school choice than to talk about the sometimes-messy, practical details of where to reallocate funds or expand options in communities. But if we want to honor kids’ differences—and heck, teachers’ differences too!—it’s worth it to have honest conversations about what schools are doing a great job and what learning opportunities North Dakota kids still need.
It’s also important to simply spread the word so families know what choices are available to them. Families can't access what they don't know is available to them and there's an information gap out there that National School Choice Week seeks to correct. North Dakota families already have several choices, including traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling.
These learning options are critical resources for families. But as COVID-19 made all too clear, there’s room for improvement. That improvement starts with you. Maybe it looks like volunteering at your neighborhood school. Or, maybe it means committing to post information on social media about school choice in your area—to help other moms and dads understand their family’s education options. This School Choice Week, Jan. 24-Jan. 30, I challenge you to consider how you can be more involved in your child’s education choice.
If you’ve taken the tests, you know that the Enneagram Personality test describes nine main personality types, and the Myers-Briggs test describes sixteen. But we all know that people are endlessly unique. Nature, nurture, circumstance, friendships, and so much more go into the unique, patchwork people we are. This School Choice Week, let’s not forget this—kids have different needs. Students will be most happy, challenged, and successful when they have school choice.
A nationally recognized advocate for children and families, Andrew R. Campanella serves as president of National School Choice Week, the world's largest-annual celebration of opportunity in education.