The crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border continues, with no policy solution in sight. During the 2022 fiscal year, nearly 2.4 million migrants were apprehended at the border, up 44 percent from the previous year and a nearly eightfold increase from five years earlier. Nearly 500,000 migrants successfully entered the U.S. across the southern border without authorization, four times the estimated total for 2017.

Lawmakers came close to a comprehensive reform package in the final days of the last Congress, but the clock ran out in December and the deal fell through. With several key Senate negotiators now retired, it is unlikely to be revived.



