NDCEL (North Dakota Council of Educational Leaders) representing K12 school leaders and administrators in North Dakota are gravely concerned with the possibility of the passage of a constitutional amendment which would create term limits for our state legislators. I personally share this concern. As educators, we commonly work closely with our legislators in our state to ensure policies and funding for our North Dakota public schools are appropriate and in the best interest of our students in North Dakota. Individuals who have had an opportunity to see all the areas of law that impacts school and impacts our over 100,000 students in North Dakota are typically stunned with the detail and intricacy that the laws govern our schools.
These laws have been set by concerned and invested lawmakers who have a heart for education and who have dedicated time and intention to appropriately serve our state. They have inherent institutional knowledge that cannot easily be replaced. As a person who works with legislators often, it can take 3-5 legislative sessions to even begin to have a firm grasp of the formula that funds public education much less a grasp at the 100’s of policy nuances that are critical to our schools and students. Having worked with new legislators the learning curve is steep and arduous.
Our students, our teachers, our school leaders, our school boards, our populous deserve a representation at the capital that is educated, dedicated, and representative of their constituents. The frank truth is OUR LEGISLATORS ALREADY have term limits. Every 4 years we as voters can vote for them to continue to represent, or to vote for them to be replaced. To make it mandatory for them to end their service after a specific number of terms would put our state into the situation where we lose the expertise and wisdom of those who have been voted in by their constituents as they are trusted to represent the interest of their district.
We are hopeful that the great individuals of our state logically understand that term limits already exist in our right to vote. We put ourselves at a distinct disadvantage as a state to change our constitution and require those representing us well to end their service regardless of the will of the voters of that district.
Vote no on Measure 1. Do not change our constitution.