Dr. Aimee Copas

NDCEL (North Dakota Council of Educational Leaders) representing K12 school leaders and administrators in North Dakota are gravely concerned with the possibility of the passage of a constitutional amendment which would create term limits for our state legislators. I personally share this concern. As educators, we commonly work closely with our legislators in our state to ensure policies and funding for our North Dakota public schools are appropriate and in the best interest of our students in North Dakota. Individuals who have had an opportunity to see all the areas of law that impacts school and impacts our over 100,000 students in North Dakota are typically stunned with the detail and intricacy that the laws govern our schools.

These laws have been set by concerned and invested lawmakers who have a heart for education and who have dedicated time and intention to appropriately serve our state. They have inherent institutional knowledge that cannot easily be replaced. As a person who works with legislators often, it can take 3-5 legislative sessions to even begin to have a firm grasp of the formula that funds public education much less a grasp at the 100’s of policy nuances that are critical to our schools and students. Having worked with new legislators the learning curve is steep and arduous.



