Having covered the ongoing changes in Medora for nearly 40 years, we can tell you this year offers a variety of twists.
Medora is a major family tourist attraction located just two hours south of Williston.
While the famed Medora Musical is slated for a late start, now set to return on June 19, we can tell you things begin to open this weekend in Medora with a new twist.
The pitchfork fondue is switching to the Town Square for a short spell and is set to be on tap this evening (May 30).
Following dinner you can take in, on an alternating basis, the life of Teddy Roosevelt or Live, Laugh and Love through a new show offered by Bill Sorensen.
These shows will be held at the Old Town Hall Theater and will alternate through June 18.
Along with this, we understand a number of shops will be open, along with Bully Pulpit Golf Course and the Theodore Roosevelt National Park.
Those alone should give you good reason to get out and explore.
Plans are in the works for a Mini Golf Bully Pulpit to debut this summer, along with a zip line of some nature, only adding to your family fun.
These are more reasons to make several trips this summer.
Musical, June 19
However, you will have to wait until June 19 for the musical to unfold, but we can tell you beginning the weekend of July 4 the musical will be offered twice each Saturday and Sunday.
This should help to take the strain off the seating, as the musical will be operating under a limited house, due to Covid-19.
With that in mind, we should tell you to go to http://www.medora.com to plan your time in Medora.
One thing is certain, we’re all in for a new experience this summer and ask that you follow the rules as laid out to protect everyone involved.
Enjoy your time in Medora and safe travels wherever your road leads.
Honor flights
Our good friend Beth Bouley finds herself busy once again as she informs us the National Honor Flight Network has suspended all Honor Flights until August 31.
This all comes due to the Corona Virus that has covered a large territory and raised havoc with planned activities.
This is also very disappointing for a number of veterans who would like to view their monuments in Washington D.C.
Plans are to reevaluate further fall flight possibilities in the future.
The bad news is if the fall flights are cancelled it will mean the cancellation of 134 flights nationwide.
The cancellation of these flights is not taken lightly but our first concern must be the health of our Veterans, according to Bouley.
Bouley is a veteran Honor Flight coordinator.
Western vets
Western ND Honor Flight covers 25 counties in Western North Dakota.
While the cancellation is looming, Bouley tells us they are currently still taking applications from veterans up to and including the Vietnam era.
Applicants are prioritized in chronological order of conflict era i.e., WWII, Korean War, Vietnam War and on a first-come first-served basis within their military service era.
Any veteran who has served in the U.S. military (including U.S. Reserves and National Guard) is eligible for an Honor Flight trip.
Combat service or foreign deployment is not required.
Veterans should know the only criteria for eligibility are service in the U.S. military.
Confirmed terminally ill veterans will be given the same priority as WWII veterans and moved to the top of the list, according to officials.
Need your help
Fundraising is crucial as one Honor Flight trip costs about $150,000 with 100 Veterans, along with an energetic group of volunteers who want to help and hit the ground running when the time comes, according to Bouley.
Applications can be printed or filed on-line at http://www.WesternNDHonorFlight.org.
You can also pick up forms at any county or tribal Veteran Service Office.
Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 265 Bismarck, N.D. 58502.
This flight is run through a 501© non-profit organization, working for veterans.
The website is http://www.westernndhf.org or email at westerndhf@gmail.com.
You can also call (701) 527-3480 for more information.
Having personally been on two of these flights we encourage you to help support and change the life of these veterans.
Schmidt golf
According to the latest word that has crossed our desk, the Opportunity Foundation is planning to go ahead with the 15th annual Darrell Schmidt Memorial Golf Tournament.
That event is slated for play beginning at 9 a.m. on June 13 at the Eagle Ridge Golf Course north of Williston.
You should know registration begins at 8 a.m. on the day of the tourney.
This outing is named in memory of Darrell Schmidt, a founding board member of Opportunity Foundation, who was considered to be an enthusiastic participant and supporter of the event.
Big key prizes
This year the Hole-In-One prize for the Schmidt event is a Polaris Ranger 500 from Arnie’s Motorcycle Sales in Williston.
First, second, and third prizes will be given for both flights.
Hey, there will even be a prize for the best dressed team.
Along with the regular play a putting tournament will be held again this year, with a cash prize, as well as a cash prize to be drawn for one lucky person after the tournament.
Many other hole prizes will be given out as well, making this a fun day on the course.
In case you are wondering, in past years the event was held in September.
Funding raised by this tournament goes to help provided individuals with unexpected household and medical expenses, as well as transportation expenses not covered by other entities.
To learn more, or to check on openings, you can call (701) 774-8593.
Relief funds
Just a quick note to update you on the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation (NWNDCF) and the Relief Fund.
Over the past weeks we have attempted to keep you up to date on the great work of NWNDCF.
This group has awarded grants from that Relief Fund to organizations supporting human services and access to food in Williams, Divide, McKenzie, and Mountrail Counties as a result of COVID-19 and energy industry pressures.
To date grant allocation stands with total committed from the Relief Fund to $71,000 through 26 individual grant applications.We can tell you the most recent grant awards totaled $5,000 and reflect the priorities of food security and access to personal care products:
$1,000 to the YWCA: Funds will be utilized to support access to personal care products, specifically diapers, by parents and families in need. Through monthly “diaper drops” in Stanley, Watford City, Williston, and Crosby, diapers will be distributed throughout western North Dakota.
$2,000 to the Out in Faith Bakken Oil Ministries (Williston): Funds will be utilized to continue providing food, personal care products, and emergency care items (phone cards, transportation, and limited housing for individuals in transition) to individuals and families in need throughout Williston.
$2,000 to Community Connections: Funds will be utilized to provide ongoing services and support through their Lunch Connections (LC) program and People in Crisis Support (PICS) program.
The funds will allow Community Connections to meet the rapid changes being presented and help them find alternative ways to meet the increasing needs.
Plans are to continue funding organizations and groups undertaking worthwhile relief and recovery work throughout the region for as long as able.
That word comes from long-time former Williston mayor Ward Koeser, who heads up the board of directors.
NWNDCF members are slated to meet again on Thursday to consider any new applications for funding.
Individuals and businesses seeking to support the NWNDCF Relief Fund can donate online at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org or by sending a check to: NWNDCF — PO Box 371 — Williston, ND 58802-0371.
All gifts to the NWNDCF Relief Fund are tax deductible.
Scope salute
We seize this opportunity to send out a Scope Salute to all area high school graduates, along with area college students earning diplomas in 2020.
This has been an unusual time and one you will never forget.
We can only hope that you are all stronger going through all this.
A special thanks also has to go out to the parents and all the teachers and college professors adjusting under the power of COVID-19.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.