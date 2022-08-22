Thomas L. Knapp

In early August, a Nebraska prosecutor charged a mother and daughter with violating the state's ban on abortion after 20 weeks. That ban was passed in 2010, but didn't go into effect until the Supreme Court's ruling earlier this year overturning Roe V. Wade.

Part of the state's evidence consists of Facebook messages between the two, indicating that the mother obtained "abortion pills" for her pregnant daughter.



