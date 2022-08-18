Dr. Glenn Mollette headshot

Life and the world are always changing. What you can do today is not guaranteed for tomorrow. Do what you enjoy while you can.

None of us want to face every day filled with fear. Worry about tomorrow only messes up today. Watching the news keeps our minds churning about what will happen next. When will China invade Taiwan? How much will it cost America in lives, money and hardship?



