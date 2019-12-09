Congratulations are in order once again for another Williston High School graduate who has earned a major award in the field of music.
You might recall recent success stories we have penned bringing attention to this field of competition.
We have now learned that David Sorenson, a graduate of Williston High School, finished in first place in Piano Solo for the Emil and Ruth Beyer Composition Contest.
This is a national contest held by the National Federation of Music Clubs.
Officials told us the composition he presented, Scherzo, is early 20th Century Style with dissonant harmonies, but also blending in Romantic elements such as those found in Chopin's early Scherzos.
When David received the call from the award committee he labeled that as being a "surreal experience."
This proved to be his first major award for his work, and having it be a National Award helps to propel his career as a composer.
You can give a listen to recordings of his compositions by visiting https://soundcloud.com/dvdsrnsn.
Following graduation from Williston Sorenson earned his bachelor's degree in Piano Performance from the University of Mary in Bismarck, while going on to add his Masters in Music Composition from Central Michigan University.
Besides composing, he works as a pianist/accompnist for Bismarck Public Schools and piano instructor at Bismarck State College.
David is the son of Terri and Kevin Sorenson of Williston.
We seize this opportunity to send out a Scope Salute for a job well done.
THURSDAY MUSICAL
We told you earlier that Sorenson's award is sponsored by National Federation of Music Clubs.
The local affiliate is the Williston Thursday Musical, which sponsors many student music camp scholarships each year along with the annual Piano Festival.
We understand that the Williston Thursday Musical members can also be spotted performing at Bethel Home, and serving treats during intermission at Williston Concert Association events to help raise scholarship funds and promote music throughout our community.
The group also works hard to support state and national awards, much like the Composition Award that Sorenson just won.
SKADELAND TONIGHT
Time has rolled around for the 9th annual Donn Skadeland Night at Williston High School with Minot coming to town to do battle on the hard court with the Coyotes this evening.
In conjunction with this annual clash, the focus of the evening is to honor the memory of former Coyote standout Donn Skadeland and includes the awarding of a $500 scholarship to the WHS Player of the Game in both the girls’ and boys’ games.
WHS, the Skadeland family, and American State Bank & Trust Company of Williston hosted the initial Donn Skadeland Night and Scholarships in 2012, after Skadeland passed away in July of 2011.
WHS is in full support of the effort, while in a joint statement, WHS Principal Jason Germundson and ASB&T Chairman of the Board Pat Sogard said, “this is our way of honoring Donn, who was an outstanding student athlete in his years at WHS and who remained a loyal supporter of WHS student athletes throughout his lifetime. We are proud to partner with his family and the Coyote Foundation to celebrate his life and his love of sports."
Sogard added, "ASB&T is deeply honored to help with this event as Donn was a member of its Board of Directors for many years." Skadeland’s wife, Jan, stated, "this is a wonderful memorial for Donn as he still considered himself a Williston Coyote and had fond memories of the WHS basketball teams he played on, including the 1975 state championship team."
PICK MITTEN TREE
Here's a perfect opportunity for you to pitch in and support the effort of American State Bank & Trust Co. as they collect Christmas gifts for teens.
For more than 25 years, ASBT in Williston has been collecting Christmas gifts for its "Fill A Forgotten Stocking" drive in conjunction with the local Salvation Army.
Here's where you come in.
Unwrapped gifts for those ages 13-18 years old are now being accepted at the Main Office at 223 Main Street. in downtown Williston.
However, you should know the deadline to contribute and help out, you have only through Dec. 13.
It will then be up to the Salvation Army to wrap and distribute the gifts to area teens in need this Christmas.
"It's been called the Forgotten Stocking all these years because while there are excellent gift collection drives for infants and younger children, senior citizens and veterans, teenagers can sometimes be somewhat left off the gift drive lists," said Assistant Vice President and Marketing Office Debbie Richter, "so American State Bank is happy to collect gifts that will make a teenagers Christmas a little brighter."
You should know, along with unwrapped gifts, gift cards are accepted, as well as cash — which is given to Salvation Army officials to use for gift shopping to fill in where some gifts might be lacking.
There are some school groups, church youth groups and other organizations that pool funds and shop for gifts for the Forgotten Stocking, Richter added.
Gift suggestions include: earbuds, hoodies, graphic tees, books, board games, computer games, wireless speakers, sports equipment, phone accessories, floor pillows, beanies, nail art kits, desk organizers and music, gaming or movie gift cards.
This is a great program and deserves your support.
For any questions you can contact Richter at (701) 774-4100.
HELP SALVATION ARMY
Now that we have you thinking about the Salvation Army we can tell you that Lt. Joseph and Lt. Rachel Irvine have been working hard since arriving on the local scene only six months ago.
Lt. Joseph tells us they are very active these days with the Red Kettle drive, seeking to reach an operating budget goal of $70,000.
Thanks to the generosity of area folks, the income from the kettles keeps things rolling, allowing the Salvation Army to provide much needed services.
Presently the kettle drive has reached approximately 25 percent of the goal, with a long way to go.
But with your help, this can and must be accomplished.
There is a need to fill 2,400 hours that involves ringing bells, and there never seems to be enough help.
If you would like to pitch in to make things happen you can go online to http://www.registertoring.com or call (701) 572-2921 to become involved.
By doing so you would be giving a little of your time, which in the end, will result in big things.
Lt. Joseph also tells us the food bank is filled thanks to a number of local businesses, while this in turn the Salvation Army fills the role in distribution.
Participants can take part in the Food Pantry once a month, while individuals can pick up bread on a daily need.
FIND ANGEL TREES
Much like the Forgotten Stocking at ASBT, the Salvation Army is also working with local merchants in providing Angel Trees.
Angel tags are taken from the trees and in turn support is provided to offer much-needed gifts.
As you can see, there is a lot of work to be done.
Thanks to having individuals like Lt. Joseph and Lt. Rachel, along with a great staff and volunteers, the Christmas season is much brighter for many.
But you must remember, the work of the Salvation Army is never done, and your assistance is greatly appreciated.
On that note, should funds become available, long-range plans include resuming a character building program.
The local group also plays a support role in funding summer camps located in Minnesota.
Let it be said, if you have a little time to spare, or a few dollars to spare that you would like to see do some good, the Salvation Army can use your support.
MAGICAL MEDORA
We had an opportunity to take in the Magical Medora Christmas traveling show last week, along with a large crowd at the Williston High School Auditorium.
The talented cast certainly lived up to the magical title and if you missed out this year, you best mark your calendar to attend the next performance.
If you did miss out, you might be traveling and you certainly have relatives in other parts of the state.
We recommend you pass the word for others to enjoy this blessed holiday experience.
As a matter of fact the cast will have two performances in Minot today, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the MSU Nelson Hall.
You can call 1-800-MEDORA1 or visit http://www.medora.com for further details.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.