Dave Ramsey mug

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Dear Dave,

My wife and I just bought a new home, and we only need one or two more things to furnish the living room. Over the weekend, we found a couch and love seat set we both like for $3,000. The owner of the store said he would take 15% off the price if we get a store credit card and pay for it that way. We are in pretty good financial shape, and can afford to pay cash for the furniture, but what do you think about the idea of taking advantage of the 15% off offer, then paying off the card immediately and closing the account?



Tags

Load comments