Last evening (Tuesday) a lady with strong connections to this area was featured during the Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s third annual Heroes and History Makers event.
Briarly Wilson, the daughter of Williston native Raymond (Kelly) Gysler and Trenton native Nancy (Bearce), had her story told by Country Western star Darius Rucker.
During the online event a number of celebrities were also to be featured, but the story of Briarly should take center stage.
Living in Murrieta, California, Briarly is the mother of 10 and still serves in the U.S. Air Force reserves as the 452nd Medical Group Superintendent at March Air Reserve.
She holds the rank of Senior Chief Master Sergeant.
At the same time she manages to serve as a caregiver for her veteran U.S. Marine husband, Marcus.
Last evening her story was narrated by singer-songwriter Rucker, who honored the 2019 Dole Caregiver Fellow, in an effort to showcase her unique status.
It was while deployed in Iraq in 2006 Marcus suffered life-threatening injuries when his vehicle ran over an improvised explosive device (IED).
As a result of the explosion Marcus received an above-the knee amputation of his left leg, while suffering traumatic brain injury, along with post-traumatic stress-disorder (PTSD).
MAJOR SURGERIES
It was after 48 surgeries and three years of rehabilitation, Marcus was able to return to active duty until his retirement in 2015.
We understand Briarly now cares for her husband, while also assisting him with navigating around their non-accessible home, along with bathing, use of his prosthetic, medication, scheduling appointments and managing his irritability and anger.
This information all comes from the information provided by organizers of the event.
While tending to her husband, Briarly also manages the emotions of their children, ages 3-23.
We learned Briarly tries to shelter her kids from the most difficult parts, while protecting her family by taking on the stress of life on her own.
During this period Briarly was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, and only after scheduling surgery she shared with her husband what was taking place.
SCOPE SALUTE
We send out a Scope Salute to Briarly and Marcus for going above and beyond to family and country.
At the same time we will attempt to do a follow-up on this wonderful individual.
You might recall earlier we featured Kelly in an earlier Scope column when he penned the book Freeman Yellowbird.
Kelly spent his military time in the U.S. Navy as a radio operator, however he recently retired from a medical field.
Meanwhile, Nancy served as a trauma nurse, spending time tending to the needs of others, many times under serious conditions.
Kelly and Nancy also make their home in California.
HELP AUXILIARY
The time is now to help out the CHI St. Alexius Auxiliary by taking advantage of some real bargains.
The annual $5 Jewelry and Accessory sale begins tonight from 4-7 p.m. in the McCauley Room on the hospital campus in Williston.
You should also know the sales continues from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Marilyn McGinley tells us this is a great “stocking stuffer” event, as all of the items are marked at $5.
This is a fun event folks from around the area look forward to.
NEW EQUIPMENT
The event is also great for the area as proceeds from the sale will go to purchase a state-of-art disinfection technical equipment for CHI.
This UV light will be most helpful for hospital use.
A couple things to remember.
Cash and credit cards will be accepted for purchases, while you must also have a mask to take part in the sale.
We encourage you to stop out and join in the fun while supporting a great cause.
MINNESOTA TWINS
While the Twins had a decent 60-game schedule, the season came to an abrupt halt once again losing two of the three-game series against the Houston Astros.
Overall the Twins seemed to have things in order with good defense and a strong pitching staff, at least in relief.
But, when everything was on the line, the bats went silent.
Injuries, as they do every year, came into play.
Well, it’s a long time until Spring Training and decisions will have to be made.
WORLD SERIES PLAY
Crowning of a World Series champion will seem different this year.
That play got underway at a neutral site in Arlington, Texas, as the Tampa Rays represent the American League battling the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers of the National League.
The playoff format was easier to follow and might be something the fans will ask for in the future.
Never one to cheer for the Dodgers, we have to swing our support to the American League.
VIKES OFF COURSE
Football, at a professional level, was going to fill a void for sports fans.
Then again, COVID-19 decided to get in the act and call some plays, just to mess things up.
At the same time the Minnesota Vikings appear off course and are ready to abandon ship.
Hey, at least the fans will be looking for other forms of entertainment real soon.
That’s of course if the Vikes continue to find ways to lose.
A bye week comes on Sunday, giving them a little time to regroup.
Skol!
SID HARTMAN
Like a lot of sports fans across the Upper Midwest, the name Sid Hartman makes you automatically think of sports.
Sir Sidney, who had a lot of close personal friends, passed away on Sunday at the age of 100.
Sid was on top of the sports scene for as long as we can remember.
As a young high school kid we began by calling in the scores of hometown events.
BUMP ELBOWS
Learning early, the more you give, the more you get in print.
Sid was perhaps a silent hero, being the one we pointed to as wanting to be like.
As luck would have it we ended up with a nearly 60-year career covering hometown scores.
Much like Sid noted after a 75-year career, this isn’t a job.
Sid was Mr. Scoop, back when scoops were such.
For seven years we bumped elbows with Sid after Minnesota Vikings at the old Metropolitan Stadium, waiting to squeeze in to chat with Bud Grant.
Sid was also a big voice on WCCO radio and was known in print and radio.
Sid was definitely one of a kind and we send him off with a Scope Salute.
