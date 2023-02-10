Jeff Olson DakCU President/CEO

“On behalf of the 18 state chartered credit unions and our 214,000 credit union members in North Dakota, we are extremely pleased and excited about the outcome in the North Dakota Senate floor vote in support on our Field of Membership (FOM) modernization bill, SB 2266 today,” said Jeff Olson, President/CEO of the Dakota Credit Union Association.

After 30 full minutes of floor debate, the North Dakota Senate passed SB 2266 on a vote of 24-23.



