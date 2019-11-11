This Wednesday, the North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) will consider a proposal to expand capacity of the Dakota Access Pipeline. The optimization is critical to the continued growth of North Dakota’s energy industry, and, if approved, will create additional volume to safely and effectively transport crude oil produced in the Bakken shale formation to consumer markets throughout the region. Here’s why it is important for residents that the Commission consider the facts.
North Dakota is one of the country’s most remarkable domestic energy success stories. Over the past decade, crude oil production in North Dakota has increased sevenfold—an astounding accomplishment that has firmly secured North Dakota as the second-largest crude producing state in the country.
As new technologies have become available to extract crude oil even more efficiently and safely, North Dakota’s output potential has steadily grown, and it shows no sign of slowing. This summer, producers posted a record 1.42 million barrels per day of oil. That growth has helped to reverse economic stagnation and population declines in places that once grappled with high unemployment and few career tracks—like Watford City, where the population has more than tripled over the past ten years.
“Our town is booming, our main street is full,” one local told NPR last year. “You don’t go through little towns and see every storefront have a business in it. We do.”
A recent poll found 95% of North Dakotans believe the oil industry plays an important role in the state’s economy, and nearly 70% support increasing capacity for the Dakota Access Pipeline. Two-thirds of residents also recognize the importance of the pipeline’s contributions of millions of tax dollars that benefit local schools, first responders, and social services.
Maintaining North Dakota’s impressive energy growth will require continued infrastructure investment to transport resources from production sites to end markets. North Dakota could quickly exceed available crude pipeline volume, creating a glut of supply with no way to get it to energy-hungry consumers.
North Dakota now has an opportunity to optimize the Dakota Access Pipeline’s capacity. The proposed project will add three pump stations along the existing route, nearly doubling the line’s capacity. Once completed, the pipeline will be able to move up to 1.1 million barrels per day of crude oil—a significant share of the state’s daily output.
Importantly, the upgrade requires no additional construction on the pipeline itself, nor will it compromise the integrity of the pipeline. The Dakota Access Pipeline was engineered, permitted and constructed to manage the increased flow—which means no further mainline construction is needed, no more pipe will need to be laid and there will be virtually no impacts to residents along the pipeline route.
In fact, the additional capacity will alleviate dependence on overland transportation options like rail and truck, which are less reliable than pipeline, thereby better protecting local communities, properties, and water resources. The additional pump stations are designed to minimize residual sound and aesthetic impacts, and to provide further environmental protections. They will have no impact on air or water quality.
Sadly, some activists are already fighting the optimization. Groups that opposed the Dakota Access Pipeline construction—which has been in safe operation for more than two years now and generated more than $25 million in state tax revenue—have once again called on followers to pack meetings and stuff letters to policymakers. They care little about the facts, or North Dakota’s best interests. Instead, they rely on stirring up public anxieties with the goal of keeping all fossil fuels in the ground.
The Dakota Access Pipeline has significantly bolstered North Dakota’s energy growth, and policymakers now have an opportunity to build on that success even further. The project will comply with the highest regulatory standards, create jobs and economic activity, and generate yet more public revenue for the state. Most importantly, it will add necessary capacity to safely and efficiently move energy products to consumers, ensuring North Dakota remains at the front of the United States’ march towards energy independence. For these reasons, the PSC should approve the Dakota Access permit application.