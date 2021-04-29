It proved to be an impressive showing as the Coyote Clay Target League hosted a shooting clinic with Olympian Brian Burrows on hand.
Burrows is a member of the U.S. Olympic Trap Team.
On Saturday the action took place at the Painted Woods Shooting Range.
Burrows spent more than two hours with the local athletes, discussing his path to Olympic fame, while even shooting a few clays to show his form and technique.
At the same time he spent time working with some individuals at shooting stations.
He also brought along his medals earned in competitions for the students to view.
SLAGLE IS LEADER
Penny Lee Slagle heads up the clay target program in Williston and it was through her connections that led to Burrows being on hand.
Burrows is married to Kelsey Beauchman, who is the daughter of Kristi and Paul Beauchman, and granddaughter of Ann Arnson.
You can add to that, Kristi played basketball under Slagle, back then at UND-Williston.
Thanks to the leadership of Slagle the local league continues to grow, with 105 students involved in this league this season.
We send out a Scope Salute to Slagle, along with members of the Coyote Clay Target League.
At the same time special thanks has to go out to Burrows for taking time out for the youth of Williston.
Now folks around here will have yet another Olympian to put on their watch list, along with Katie Ledecky of swimming fame, as the Olympic Games fast approach.
CONCERT ASSOCIATION
Good news is beginning to rise as we have learned the Williston Concert Association is alive and well.
If you're not a member of the WCA you sure should be.
Folks new to the area should join with folks who have been entertained with top-shelf performers paying a visit here.
This is a membership only group that works to bring entertainment to your doorstep.
Jean Lindvig tells us the WCA has a venue once again, with the Bakken Middle School Auditorium serving as home base.
That allows the WCA board to move forward with 2021-2022 plans.
So with that we want to alert everyone to watch for more on the upcoming membership drive and concert details.
Stay tuned!
JOIN CITY BAND
Lindvig has even more good news to share with our readers.
She tells us that Williston State College/City Band Summer Concerts at the Virgil Syverson Performance Center in Harmon Park are happening!
You can be a part of the fun, as all band musicians are welcome.
According to Lindvig, "it's not a heavy commitment, but an opportunity to enjoy making music and performing weekly in our beautiful Harmon Park."
At 7 p.m. on June 1 and June 8 you can head up to the music room at Williston State College for rehearsals under the baton of band leader Dr. Kyle Norris.
Norris heads up the music program offered at WSC.
FIRST APPEARANCE
The first appearance for the band will be at the long-standing June 14 Flag Day performance at noon in the parking lot of First International Bank in downtown Williston.
Then, on June 15, the season in the park will kickoff with rehearsal beginning at 5:30 p.m. up at WSC.
This practice session will then be followed by the concert that evening, open to the public, at the VSPC in Harmon Park beginning at 7:30 p.m.
These summer concerts are scheduled to run through July 27, according to Lindvig.
You can find more information on the band Facebook page or contact Norris at WSC.
Now we're talking, as music will begin flowing from the stage of the VSPC.
MUNI LADIES PLAY
Roni Gravgaard, president of the Williston Municipal Ladies Golf Association tells us this group will begin season play on Tuesday, May 4.
This is, weather permitting, with registration to begin at 9 a.m. at the Municipal Golf Course clubhouse, with golfing to follow.
Plans call for rolls and coffee to be provided.
Gravgaard extends an invite to any ladies interested in joining the group.
"We meet Tuesday mornings May through August and play nine holes of golf," said Gravgaard.
Cost to join is only $25 and for further information you can contact Gravgaard at (701) 570-6054.
No doubt the ladies are excited to get back out on the course.
COVID-19 kind of got in the way and changed things up last season.
Fore!
MEDORA CAST SET
With the new cast set for the famed Medora musical folks can start making summer plans to spend a day or more in Medora.
Last year a number of adjustments had to be made just to pull off the show.
No doubt some of those same restrictions will be in place, but things are looking up.
Chet Wollan will return as co-host, a role he is very familiar with, having grown up in Medora, as his father Curt Wollan is the long-time producer.
We will have a lot more for you as the summer season approaches.
However, for now you can visit online at http://www.medora.com or call 1-800-MEDORA1 for details.
Summer is around the corner and Medora is the place to be.
See you there.
TWINS STRUGGLING
The hope is to play some decent ball against a good opponent, or remain at the bottom of the division.
The Minnesota Twins opened the baseball season in good fashion at 5-2, only to fall on hard times and can't see to find a way to get back to winning form.
Hey, we know it's a long season and fans can only hope for a change.
We can only hope COVID-19 doesn't mess with things as well.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.