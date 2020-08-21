“An amazing time was had by all.”
Those words come direct from Aaron Finders, head baseball coach of the Williston High School Coyotes, who saw to it the local boys of summer got together for a clash at Aafedt Stadium.
A large number of Williston High School graduates between the years of 1992 and 2020 were featured.
More than 30 players answered the bell and were ready for game action.
Bragging rights for the summer of 2020 goes to Odd Year Graduates, as they won the game over the Even Year Graduates by a score of 11-7, in the 9-inning contest.
Players on hand included the likes of Aaron Finders, Josh Finders, Dustin Bratlien, Shawn Egge, Nevin Sorenson, Tyler Burnett, Brett Colebank, CJ Vinger, Eli Black, McHale Maristuen, Andrew Gendreau, Derrick Linghor,
Trever Sorenson, Jacob Brokaw, Trevor Powell, Brett Engen, Kenton Carnell,
Halston Thompson, Jadin Norby, Bailey Zaste, Braeden Zaste, Chance Johnson, Baily Bethke, Kazuma Kaneko and Brandon Beeghly.
Other batsmen taking part included Zach Carson, Garret Hill, Camdin Miller, Brady Aberle, Reed Hanson, Denver Sheets, Dale Kjorstad, Trevyn Sundby and Jaxon Meyer.
“It was a great time at beautiful Ardean Aafedt Stadium,” added Finders.
SORENSON ON TOP
We also learned that Trever Sorenson edged out the competition to win out in the Home Run Derby.
Finders was also excited about the “great crowd in attendance on a gorgeous Tuesday evening.”
He also applauded the fact Virg’s Snack Shack was open to provide goodies for the many fans in attendance.
A game of this nature serves as a reunion and at the same time gives fans an opportunity to look back on a number of players who have put on the Coyote baseball uniform over the years.
Hey, after all, there’s nothing better than to spend an afternoon at the diamond.
BASEBALL GOLF
One great way to raise much needed funds for the Williston baseball program is to have a golf tournament.
The annual benefit will be held at the Williston Municipal Golf Course beginning at 11 a.m. on Sept. 7.
This will be a shotgun start and your entry fee of $60 per player covers green fees, carts, along with food on the course.
The day will feature four-person teams and two teams per tee box.
You can find out more info or to register by calling Kelly Heller at (701) 580-0986 or Marcus Noeske at (701) 651-6155.
This has proved to be a great outing for those taking part, while the funds are earned to help with the baseball program.
ART/BAND DAY
It looks like an abbreviated 2020 Band Day has been set for Sept. 19 in Harmon Park.
Organizers look to be combining the annual Art Festival with Band Day, giving folks a chance to check out combined art and goodies in the park.
Meanwhile, some type of entertainment will take to the stage of the Virgil Syverson Performance Center (VSPC).
While Band Day lives on, we have learned there will be no parade this year.
We’ll keep an eye on this event as it develops, while we invite you to check back.
For info on both events and for vendors you can call the CVB at (701) 774-9041.
BIG 10 FISHING
Mark down Oct. 3-4 as the dates for the folks at Lewis & Clark State Park joining hands with the Williston CVB to present the Big 10 Showdown 2020.
This is a catch and release fishing tournament that will run two days.
The kicker here is the potential first-place pay out can be as high as $30,000.
Wow, that’s almost enough dough for Dan Bundy to get out and practice his rodmanship.
Payout for the day will cover 10 places, based on 100 teams.
Entry fee, for a two-person team is set at $1,000.
While that might be a high entry fee, the end result makes it very attractive.
For now you can call the CVB at (701) 774-9041 for complete details.
TWINS ON ROLL
It’s great to see the Minnesota Twins baseball team putting together some interesting wins.
While they have been lacking for starting pitchers, a strong bull pen seems to be the answer.
While the pen has been doing a great job, the offense has been coming together with different players answering the call on a given night.
Things are looking up, but as you all know, this season began on shaky ground and only time will tell.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.