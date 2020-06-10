Hey, if you're like a lot of us, summer plans are on hold.
While you are scratching your heads trying to pull some family fun together we direct your attention to Medora.
This small cowboy town, located approximately two hours south of Williston, offers plenty of excitement.
While things have been opening on a slow, but sure pace, you will need to pay attention as things will soon be heating up.
In less than 10 days the famed Medora Musical is set to begin on the huge Burning Hills Amphitheatre stage.
If you haven't had an opportunity to take in a musical with your family in the past, plan now to do so.
We warn you, there will be a number of changes and rules to adhere to this summer, but just go along and all will be fine.
You should also know, that to attend the musical masks are welcome, however, not required.
OPENING NIGHT
June 19 has been announced as the opening night, with the musical seating operating on a reduced capacity.
But, don't let that scare you out as there should be plenty of good seats.
As things progress and improve the hope is to get to full strength.
As usual the musical cast has some top-notch performers from across the country.
We have learned a new "spitfire" co-host by the name of Calamity Annie Freres will be out front along with regular Cowboy Chet Wollan.
Dancers returning to the stage include Taylor Leet of Bismarck, along with Damon Fichter of Dickinson.
New this year will be Watford City native Jeanna Zenz, while J'Kobe Wallace of Minot is also new to the cast.
New this summer will be banjo pickin' prodigy Willow Osborne from Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Seven returning cast members return to round out the 2020 stars.
PITCHFORK FONDUE
Don't forget, prior to the musical you can take part in the steak pitchfork fondue.
We know a number of new activities for youth are in the works, with plans to debut on July 1.
Those include a Mini-Bully Pulpit Golf Course to feature 18 holes of sure fun.
You will also have to check out the new zip line that has been installed.
We should remind you, weather permitting, Bully Pulpit awaits your golf swing.
To learn more about what lies ahead you can go to http://www.medora.com or call 1-800MEDORA1.
RELIEF FUND
While things are trying to rebound and get back to what might be called normal, the work of the NWNDCF Relief Fund is not done.
With no immediate requests on the table, the group is awaiting to hear further from those interested in receiving some relief funding.
While national attention has been focusing on other issues recently, one has to believe there is still a need on the local front for cash help.
Board member Marian Hamilton of Williston has kept us posted on NWNDCF meetings and we will make every effort to pass that information your way.
Plans call for the NWNDCF board to meet next at noon on June 18.
In the meantime if your group is seeking some financial help to offset Covid-19 we encourage you to get in touch with Hamilton or former Williston mayor Ward Koeser, who heads up the board.
Thus far the group has given out more than $75,000 in funds to four area counties.
OTHER ACTIVITIES
Along with Medora, a number of other activities are hoping to get back on track.
While Band Day was called off, we understand a new date has been set this fall to share the music.
We'll watch for that and pass along further details as they develop.
On that note we encourage folks involved in activities to shoot us a note updating events.
Williston and the surrounding area has always been known to have something going on.
As things improve, in a healthy way, we will be able to take part in much more.
We'll keep things short and sweet for this time around, waiting to hear about what's on deck.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.