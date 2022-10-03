Thomas L. Knapp

US Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) doesn't like ranked choice voting. It's "a scam to rig elections," he tweeted on August 31, after Democrat Mary Peltola defeated Republican Sarah Palin in a special election for US House in Alaska. "60% of Alaska voters voted for a Republican, but thanks to a convoluted process and ballot exhaustion -- which disenfranchises voters -- a Democrat 'won.'"

What he leaves out of that claim is that 60% of Alaska voters didn't vote for "a" Republican. They split their first-choice votes between TWO Republicans, with Peltola getting more votes than either Palin or Nick Begich. Peltola was the second choice of enough voters to give her a majority in the "instant runoff" with Palin.



