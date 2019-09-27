On behalf of the City of Williston, I invite you to “Community Day” at the Williston Basin International Airport on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be free t-shirts, food and beverages (while supplies last), a race around the runway, activities for kids and much more!
This is a significant milestone for the City of Williston. We are celebrating the completion of the XWA Airport just three years after we broke ground on it. Unfortunately, the weather on Oct. 10, 2016 was a bit chilly and windy; let’s hope Mother Nature gives us better conditions this year!
“Community Day” is our way of showcasing the airport to the residents who supported it and the people who will fly to and from it. We invite you to come out and tour the site before it opens to the public. There will be family-friendly events such as face painting, inflatables and a paper airplane toss.
I encourage you to participate in the Runway Run Saturday at 11 a.m. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. There is no cost and everyone who registers will receive a free t-shirt (while supplies last). I’ll be on hand to start the race and high five the finishers.
Throughout the day, we will be serving free hot dogs, burgers, chips and a beverage.
The $273 million airport is located 10 miles northwest of Williston. The completion marks the fastest commercial service airport relocation since World War II. That’s quite a feat for our community; due in part to the tremendous support we received from our residents and our city, county, state and federally elected leaders!
The 1,600-acre XWA airport is replacing our long-time Sloulin Field International Airport (ISN). XWA airport is 100,000 square feet — almost 10 times the size of its predecessor. It has three passenger boarding bridges, a 50-seat full-service bar and restaurant, grab-and-go snacks and beverages, a gift shop, a children’s play area and private nursing rooms. It has all of the amenities found in modern regional airports.
United and Delta, who currently service the Williston region, have agreed to each replace one 50-seat aircraft with larger planes to accommodate additional travelers. Both aircrafts will feature a first-class section for an enhanced in-flight experience. New routes to destinations like Salt Lake City, Houston, Las Vegas and Phoenix are all under consideration.
We hope you help us celebrate this huge accomplishment on October 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We’ll see you at the new XWA Airport!