Just about the time fans were looking forward to a time when they could sit back in the recliner and enjoy college football, the rug got pulled from under.
Yes folks, we can all agree, nasty COVID-19 has been tough on all of us.
While this is a health problem, we also know this is something that is affecting the overall lives of a lot of people.
Matt Entz, after his first-year as head coach of the North Dakota State University Bison football team picked up a ton of honors after guiding his team to a mark of 16-0 and yet another national championship.
No doubt after the celebration simmered down Entz and his staff were looking ahead to the 2020 season, much like every football coach in America.
First came the disappointment of the cancellation of all non-conference games, with a huge date at the University of Oregon being scratched for the Bison.
This would have been a national stage and a big pay day for NDSU, along with an opportunity to defeat another Division I football team.
Boom!
Then comes word the entire regular season grid season is now listed as, being postponed, leaving a breath of hope.
The hope is to have a spring football season, if things can be worked out.
While the Bison, along with some other teams, we know would be toasty indoors, but you can bet some schools wouldn’t appreciate playing outdoors.
GOLDEN GOPHERS
Fans throughout the Upper Midwest became interested in the University of Minnesota football program as PJ Fleck moved into the head coach position.
Just last season Fleck guided his Gophers to 11 wins to go along with the Outback Bowl championship with a win over No. 12 ranked Auburn.
The Gophers were ranked No. 18 heading into that contest.
Disappointment struck the Big Ten Conference recently as it was announced they would not be competing this fall.
With things up in the air, there remains a chance some games could be played in the spring.
However, just yesterday NCAA officials announced there would be no fall championships for 2020.
So, who knows what comes next?
ROW THE BOAT
While Fleck was disappointed, he laid it out, pointing to communication as the key to getting through this.
Safety first is the word being bantered about as Fleck, while doing personal interviews with his players, all agreed it was the right decision not to play.
At the same time, it was only natural for them to be disappointed.
During a conference interview with major media Fleck put it best.
“Keep your oar in the water and keep rowing.”
Hey folks, we’re all in this together and that sounds like the best advice, at least for the moment.
TWINS PLAYING
While the football teams and other fall sports have been put on hold, the Minnesota Twins finally got to swing the bats.
The Twins had a pretty decent 2019 season and management had made some key moves to actually get fans excited.
So much for the excitement as it looked for a while that the entire season was going to be called off.
Low and behold it finally happened as the first pitch of a 60-game schedule was thrown, and baseball was up and running.
The Twins got off to a much-needed fast start, only to run into a strong Kansas City Royals team.
NEED PLAYERS
The way the schedule shapes up the Twins and Royals meet up again this weekend.
Injuries have struck as well, to a key expensive addition to the team, along with the starting rotation being hit hard.
Depth is going to be very important and remaining healthy is a big key to stay in the hunt.
Watching the games on television has been a real treat, however, with no fans in the stands the planting of cardboard cutouts is kind of cheesy.
Oh well, it’s a way to raise some money and fans can get in on the action.
VIKES TO FOLLOW
While the Twins are in action the Minnesota Vikings are finally in full camp mode and it won’t be long before the regular season opener.
This season there will be no pre-season games and the opener is set for a 12 noon kickoff as the Vikings host the Green Bay Packers.
The fun for fans attending training camp is also on the back burner for 2020.
The Vikings will be looking to rebound, but they will need some new faces to get into the act.
For now, the games are a go.
Skol!
TIME IN MEDORA
Where did summer go?
You best not delay if you want to get in on some of the fun.
Hey, we tend to believe we all got cheated, but don’t let that stop you from spending some time in Medora.
Folks there tell us just one more month remains before the 2020 summer season will be over.
There are a number of new attractions you should check out while in the Badlands.
Call 1-800-MEDORA1 or visit http://www.medora.com for details.
RED MIKE NO. 1
“This is golf at its finest, in my opinion.”
Those are the words of John MacMaster, who for a very long time was one of the best amateur golfers in the state.
Hey, we’re sure he can still play a pretty decent round.
His thoughts are about his home course, The Links of North Dakota, affectionately known as Red Mike.
According to MacMaster the course received some great news as Golfweek’s Best Magazine, for 2020, tabbed the course as No. 35 of the top 100 to play.
To top that the course is ranked as the No. 1 course to play in the state of North Dakota.
We send out a Scope Salute to the good folks involved with this public course located 28 miles east from downtown Williston.
Early on and throughout the development we paid pretty close attention to details as Mike Ames and company worked endlessly to make it happen.
We were also on hand the sad day of the auction, however the best part of that was the course remained in local hands.
You can call 1-866-733-6453 to schedule a tee time and find out more about this spectacular golf course.
BACK TO SCHOOL
With back to school just around the corner, we send out a Scope Salute to the leaders, teachers, bus drivers, custodians, school boards, lunch crew and all students, as the bell is about to ring.
There is no perfect way to get the schools open, but everyone agrees something is needed.
One thing everyone should remember is don’t blame the teachers as the decision to return to the classroom comes from the top.
The teachers are there to help your child get an education and parents must understand this.
One thing is certain, 2020 will be memorable.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.