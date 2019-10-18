The days are getting shorter and the nights are getting longer… that means Halloween is coming!
The City of Williston wants to ensure everyone has a safe and Happy Halloween, so we have partnered again with the Williston Parks and Recreation District (WPRD) to sponsor the All City Halloween Party! This is a safe, supervised evening for families that consists of games, prizes, candy and costumes.
The All City Halloween Party will be held on October 31 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Williston Area Recreation Center (ARC). The city sponsors this event every year for kids to play games, win prizes, wear costumes and get candy. The event is indoors so families can come inside where it’s warm (especially during those cold nights).
The All City Halloween Party is hosted by the Williston Police Association and WPRD so it’s a safe event where parents don’t have to worry about their kids. An adult must be present with youths aged preschool to sixth grade.
There will be a lot of other Halloween activities in Williston including a swimming and ice skating event.
“We want to provide activities for all ages so everyone can choose their own unique Halloween experience,” MacKenzie Bloom of WPRD told us.
The Floating Pumpkin Patch will be held October 27 from 1 - 3 p.m. at the ARC. Youth between the ages of 3 and 12 can a find pumpkin in the pool and decorate it for just $5.
There will be Costumes on Ice on October 29 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Raymond Family Community Center. Lace up your skates and wear your costumes for this first day of open skate.
The Williston Downtowners’ will also host its annual Trail of Treats on October 31 from 2:30 - 5:30 p.m.
MacKenzie said, “These are some pretty fun events for the family. We are excited to offer a few unique events for Halloween this year. Come jump in the pool to retrieve your favorite pumpkin, go ice skating with family and friends, or attend our All City Halloween Party which includes games, a haunted Nerf War maze, and tons of candy!”
For more information visit the Facebook pages for the City of Williston, Parks and Recreation and Williston Downtowners.