Another worthwhile project offered by the CHI St. Alexius Health Auxiliary is just around the corner.
We speak of the annual Masquerade $5 Jewelry and Accessories sale that is planned for Monday and Tuesday in the McCauley Room at the local hospital.
Doors will be open for the sale from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, for your shopping convenience.
We’re told these hours are set to accommodate teachers and other workers.
Auxiliary member Marilyn McGinley points out, “this fundraiser has been very popular over the years as this is a good opportunity to early shop for stocking stuffers at a great price.”
This can be appropriately called a “Stocking Stuffer” opportunity as every item is priced at $5.
While the sale is great, the use of funds generated is noteworthy.
Proceeds will go toward the purchase of another bili light, which is a light therapy tool used to treat newborn jaundice.
We understand this instrument is used to help prevent newborns from brain damage and other complications.
We also learned, as of last report, that CHI doctors have delivered 754 babies, with a lot more to come before the end of the year.
As you can see, the funds earned from this sale go a most worthy cause.
You should also know that cash and credit cards will be accepted.
We seize this opportunity to send out a Scope Salute to members of the CHI Auxiliary for all the many things they do to make life better.
Medora match
Thanks to the Matt and JoAnn Butler Foundation the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation (TRMF) can now move ahead with major attractions in Medora.
The Butler Foundation has offered a $2 million matching grant challenge that will support Point to Point Park, a place for families, that is being named after Theodore Roosevelt’s favorite game.
This gift proves to be the largest single gift since the creation of the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation way back in 1986.
The Butler Foundation made the pledge after seeing plans and knowing the good work the TRMF has accomplished to date.
They alluded to the fact the TRMF, “has a history of getting things done, and done well.”
More for kids
Plans for the new park came to be, following the voice of visitors, asking for more to do for children.
This park is a $7.3 million investment project and will be located on the eastern side of Medora.
When complete, it is expected to be a combination of paid and free attractions for guests to enjoy.
As it stands Phase 1 and 2 are currently under construction with a revised mini-golf and a zip line ride.
When the Butler Foundation match is met, work will begin to complete the entire park.
Should you be interested in making a pledge you can call 1-800-MEDORA1 for information.
Sounds like the future is even brighter in Medora.
Bully!
ASBT huge help
While Medora received a helping hand, the same can be said for a major project right here in Williston.
Having been involved in a number of projects over the years, we can tell you when the bell is rung, there’s a lot of good people standing tall.
Enter the board of directors of American State Bank & Trust Company of Williston approving an “anchor donation” of $500,000 to help create the Williston Public School District #1 Innovation Academy.
A need for more classroom space is due to the large increase in students and failed bond issues.
The gift from ASBT was announced during a recent ground breaking, while the facility is expected to be up and running for the 2020-2021 school year.
This major funding joins with a grant from Williams County, along with funding from others throughout the business and energy fields has made it possible to begin remodeling the former E.J. Hagan, MD Indoor Pool.
We understand the Innovation Academy is being designed for approximately 400 fifth through eighth-grade students.
While providing additional space, this is being touted as the “first purpose-built personalized learning environment in North Dakota.”
Family friends
ASBT Chairman of the Board Patrick Sogard points to the quality of education for making the donation, while also a way to honor the history of the bank’s “long-standing relationship with the family of the late Dr. Edward J. Hagan.”
While the Davidson family has owned ASBT for 113 years, the Davidson and Hagan families have always had close ties.
In addition to being a WWII decorated hero and practicing medicine in Williston for the remainder of his adult life, Dr. Hagan was a member of the ASBT board for 53 years.
Now, for the Davidson family to play a role in reconnecting the Hagan name to the indoor pool is very special.
We seize this opportunity to send out a Scope Salute to the Butler Foundation and the good folks at ASBT for seeing a need and being able to help kids, each in a big way.
Cemetery walk
If you’re looking for an exciting adventure, perhaps you will want to check out the upcoming Fort Buford Cemetery Walk.
You can join with ghosts in the cemetery at historic Fort Buford between the hours of 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (CDT) on Saturday (Oct. 18).
Scary as it sounds, you will be able to listen to the ghosts, as they tell stories of how they came to reside there.
Programs and refreshments will be available at the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center throughout the event.
Meatballs near
The long wait is nearly over and if you close your eyes and visualize meatballs and all the goodies, you will know what we’re talking about.
Gary Bickel wants us to remind you the 33rd annual Meatball Dinner over at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church is but a few days away.
This year’s event is set from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 26.
You should also make a note that the 6:30 p.m. closing time is new this year.
However, if unable to attend, you should know that take-outs and deliveries are available until 5:30 p.m. only.
The church is located at 1024 West 6th St. and telephone number you need to know is (701) 572-3724.
This my friends, is one family-style meal you don’t want to miss!
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.