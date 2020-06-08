Shattered glass

Fire in the street

Rioters crying

Hearts in anguish

Not just Floyd

But four hundred years

Under the white heel

Pain of centuries

Pouring in the streets

Don’t understand our tack?

Maybe ‘cause

you’ve never been black

Four hundred years

Justice denied

Our women raped

Our children sold

Dads on the block

Squalid shacks

Penned like sheep

Don’t understand our tack?

Maybe ‘cause

you’ve never been black

On our labor

Plantations rich

Days of glory

Dancin’ for whites

For workers

No Christian charity

Jesus of compassion

Nowhere in sight

Churches silent

New creation

Of Love and care

Dismissed dream

Don’t understand our tack?

Maybe ‘cause

you’ve never been black

After awful war

Constitution said

We are free

Right to vote.

What Constitution wrote

Society denied

With Jim Crow

Not this toilet

Not this fountain

Not this seat

Constant fear

Don’t understand our tack?

Maybe ‘cause

you’ve never been black

Justice promised

Police chastised

Committees named

Reforms promised

Postponed by time

Dreams dashed

When all is over

We’ll still

Be sitting in back

Don’t understand our tack?

Maybe ‘cause

you’ve never been black

MLK once said

‘Riot the language

Of the unheard’

Hear us now?

Hear us now?

For 400 years

We couldn’t breathe

We couldn’t breathe

Don’t understand our tack?

Maybe ‘cause

you’ve never been black

