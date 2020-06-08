Shattered glass
Fire in the street
Rioters crying
Hearts in anguish
Not just Floyd
But four hundred years
Under the white heel
Pain of centuries
Pouring in the streets
Don’t understand our tack?
Maybe ‘cause
you’ve never been black
Four hundred years
Justice denied
Our women raped
Our children sold
Dads on the block
Squalid shacks
Penned like sheep
Don’t understand our tack?
Maybe ‘cause
you’ve never been black
On our labor
Plantations rich
Days of glory
Dancin’ for whites
For workers
No Christian charity
Jesus of compassion
Nowhere in sight
Churches silent
New creation
Of Love and care
Dismissed dream
Don’t understand our tack?
Maybe ‘cause
you’ve never been black
After awful war
Constitution said
We are free
Right to vote.
What Constitution wrote
Society denied
With Jim Crow
Not this toilet
Not this fountain
Not this seat
Constant fear
Don’t understand our tack?
Maybe ‘cause
you’ve never been black
Justice promised
Police chastised
Committees named
Reforms promised
Postponed by time
Dreams dashed
When all is over
We’ll still
Be sitting in back
Don’t understand our tack?
Maybe ‘cause
you’ve never been black
MLK once said
‘Riot the language
Of the unheard’
Hear us now?
Hear us now?
For 400 years
We couldn’t breathe
We couldn’t breathe
Don’t understand our tack?
Maybe ‘cause
you’ve never been black