While he had the smile and smirk of a prankster, he had the good heart of a preacher.
We speak of Dan Bundy, who was laid to rest on Thursday, just one day before his 70th birthday.
The long-time production manager of the Williston Herald, along with his wife Linda, made their home in Williston, before making a move to Watford City in 2007.
According to his obituary, "Dan loved the Lord and was active in the Lutheran Brethren Fellowship Church in Williston and Living Faith Church in Watford City."
He served as an Elder at both churches.
The influence for church, no doubt came from his father Burton, who served as a preacher in numerous communities.
While a quiet man, he was perhaps best known for his pranks.
It came down to "Bundy did it," whenever someone was to blame.
That even came to be many times, when he was innocent.
Bundy, as he became affectionately known as, was called upon to make sure the newspaper was put to press, along with a number of other chores.
If something needed to be fixed or installed, it fell on Bundy and his crew.
We spent numerous late-night deadlines with him as putting out the Sunday edition back a few years required working past midnight each Saturday.
Once we had put the sports pages to bed it was up to Bundy and his crew to take the next step.
LOVE OF FISHING
When not working, his passion away from work proved to be fishing.
Fishing was something he got hooked on at a very young age, and eventually became efficient as he served as a guide and knew his way around the state fisheries.
He shared some of his fishing tales with Herald readers as long before we arrived in Williston in 1984 he had been scribing his column Gone Fishin'.
We were able to work that column into the sports page layout for years to come.
During our years at the Herald going fishing with him was very limited, as he took the outing very seriously.
THAT BOAT RIDE
However, we do recall one such boat ride along Lake Sakakawea, as we had to go way across to the hot spot.
Well, it so happened Mother Nature had plans to stir things up a little with a storm, as we retreated from that hot spot.
Caught in that, the return boat trip is something this old sailor would not ever like to repeat.
But, once back to safety, it was all in a regular outing for the experienced angler.
He took pride in being an angler, making his own tackle, while he was making a number of rod handles as well.
One fun trip was back when he accompanied me on the Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener.
HONOR FLIGHT
Speaking of pride, we know it was special for him when he was finally able to go on the Honor Flight, serving as an escort for his father Burton.
We had long talked with him about taking his father on such as trip, as we had the early good fortune to accompany WWII vets to Washington D.C. on two occasions.
Once the father-son connection was able to get on board, that proved to be a major highlight for both of them.
Service to mankind was important to the Bundy family.
RAISED FAMILY
Family was also important to Bundy as along with his wife Linda, the couple raised three children, including Julia (Shawn) Wisen of Pottstown, Pennsylvania; Starla (Jason) Marmon of Watford City and Anton (Karen) Bundy of Sanborn, North Dakota.
Bundy is a proud grandfather of eight, along with one great-grandson.
Our heart goes out to the family as they must carry on.
OVER THE YEARS
It was always fun to celebrate our birthday and anniversary dates with Bundy.
With Bundy about to turn another year, we will be celebrating with another birthday toward the end of the month.
Dan and Linda are set to celebrate 50 years of marriage on Dec. 26.
You see, my wife is also Linda and we celebrated 50 years back on Nov. 7.
While we had great conversations over the years, the only thing we couldn't convince Bundy of, that being his loyalty to the Green Bay Packers.
Oh well, it could have been a prank.
While his 70th birthday would have fallen on Dec. 11, the day we penned this column, we will end by saying Happy Birthday Bundy.
In addition, we have reserved a Scope Salute.
May he Rest in Peace!
SHOW APPRECIATION
Another group that is made up of folks with big hearts is the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation (NWNDCF).
This is the group that also created the Relief Fund, providing much-needed funds to folks affected by COVID-19.
Moving into the new year the NWNDCF board wanted to pause and express appreciation for all the extra time, effort, and emotion that area healthcare professionals have expended, in caring for residents in Northwest North Dakota.
As a result they have granted funds to area hospitals, based on the number of employees, to be used to show appreciation from the cleaning crew, to administrators, to doctors and nurses.
That word comes from local board member Marian Hamilton of Williston.
She indicated the board believed this to be a boost to the healthcare workers as COVID-19 continues.
FUNDS SENT OUT
The following funds were to be distributed in this effort.
CHI-Williston: $2,000
St. Lukes-Crosby: $600
Tioga Medical Center: $650
Mountrail County Health/Stanley: $700
McKenzie County Healthcare/Watford City: $1,050
The NWNDCF board of directors works with an organization Strengthen ND, in distributing the funds.
We will also send out a Scope Salute to NWNDCF for seeing a need and responding with a nice little touch.
