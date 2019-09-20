Last week I went to the The North Dakota Petroleum Council’s annual meeting in Watford City and the North Dakota League of Cities Annual Conference in Bismarck to represent Williston. Although both conferences had their own agendas, at the heart of each was how can we as either elected officials or community stakeholders meet the needs of our communities.
While every township and city that was affected by the boom is better off than they were at beginning of it all, our challenges aren’t over and in fact, many of our challenges are the same as communities that were not affected by the surge in the North Dakota petroleum industry. Infrastructure like road and bridge improvements, water, sewer, and utility improvements — in addition to schools — are things that across the state North Dakotans have seen a need for, including hub cities and oil producing counties. This is why HB 1066, a.k.a. “Operation Prairie Dog” was so important during this past legislative session.
Funding provided by 1066 will allow North Dakota cities to address their infrastructure needs and better plan their budgets to meet those needs. That said, the rapid growth oil producing counties have seen and the needs of those rapidly growing populations — infrastructure, schools, housing, healthcare — combined with the additional people North Dakota needs to make sure our industries have the workforce they need to continue to be successful, are fairly specific challenges.
Meetings and conferences like the North Dakota Petroleum Council and the North Dakota League of Cities Conference — and the participation of community stakeholders, elected officials and city staff — are extremely important for the success of all of North Dakota. Although the seminars and the information presented at these events are important, it pales in comparison to how valuable it is to have the opportunity to talk about our respective challenges as a group. Calling what happens at these conferences “networking” doesn’t quite cover it.
It’s relationship building. It’s developing open lines of communication and learning from each other; finding out what works, what doesn’t work, and what to do differently. It’s about making each other and our communities better.
And perhaps most importantly, it’s about showing up for one another and demonstrating to our surrounding cities, and communities on the other side of the state, that North Dakota is stronger when North Dakota works together.