As a group, North Dakotans have a strong appreciation for family, friends and neighbors. They will go to great lengths to protect them from harm and to help during times of need.
So why do so many refuse to take a simple step to help protect themselves? Why do 1 in 5 drivers choose not to buckle their seatbelt?
I feel it necessary to ask these individuals, “Do you get so much enjoyment of going without a seatbelt you’d give your life for it?”
At least 46 North Dakotans would likely have answered that question differently last year if given the chance. Unfortunately, they lost their lives in crashes in which they weren’t buckled up.
As someone who has spoken to many groups on traffic safety-related topics, I frequently ask people if they’d buckle their seatbelt if they knew they’d be involved in a crash. I’ve never heard “no.” It’s widely accepted that seatbelts give vehicle occupants the best chance at survival in a crash. They also serve to lessen the severity of injuries. So why are so many people dying for lack of a thin strap of lifesaving material?
Every morning people wake up, shower, brush their teeth, get dressed and eat breakfast as they plan to make the best of that day. Unfortunately, as many hit the road to live out the day, they fail to take the extra couple of seconds to buckle their seatbelt. Driving, or riding, in an automobile is the most dangerous activity most of us undertake on any given day.
No one plans to be in a car crash, but that doesn’t stop them from happening. Yes, vehicles are safer than ever, but that safety is dependent on the driver and occupants being properly buckled in. The roughly 18 percent of North Dakotans who ignore this fact die at higher rates on North Dakota roads. The overwhelming majority are men.
The next time you get into a vehicle, think of what really provides you with enjoyment. Perhaps it’s those in the vehicle with you. Maybe it’s hunting, fishing or golf. How about spending time with your children or grandchildren. Of course there are graduations, weddings and family reunions. And your favorite sports teams always need the extra voice to cheer them on.
Seatbelts don’t guarantee survival in a crash, but they do give you the best chance. Since you don’t know when a crash will occur, the only option is to buckle up every trip, every time. And while you’re at it, watch your speed.
Get enjoyment from what matters.
For information on North Dakota crash fatalities and prevention measures, visit VisionZero.ND.gov
LaDoucer is director of public affairs for AAA-The Auto Club Group in North Dakota. ACG is a member of the North Dakota Vision Zero Partner Network and supports the passage of SB 2362.