So much has happened this week, and I cannot wait to share more about it in my upcoming newsletters. I promise, you’re not going to want to miss this.
BIG changes are coming to the Williston Herald; a re-brand of sorts if you will, centered around local, relevant, fair and timely journalism. We are constantly evaluating best practices, and seeking out ways to better serve in our role as your news source. With that being said, and in the preliminary stages of planning our overhaul: please know that we are open to suggestion. I want to hear you, the readers’, thoughts, suggestions, and ideas. We are here for you.
So what are these changes, you might ask? Well, I can’t spill all the beans yet but I can give you a teaser. We are working towards a project that will bring the entire community together, highlighting the events and offerings of the region.
We are also going full-speed-ahead into the digital world. It’s no secret. Newspapers must adapt to stay relevant in an ever-changing world. We know it, you know it, and we are doing just that. Our goal is to provide the most convenience to our readers as possible, along with the most value. Stay tuned for updates.
As always, if YOU have a story idea, nomination for athlete of the week, community event, or anything else you think we should know about- email me at editor@willistonherald.com, I look forward to hearing from you.