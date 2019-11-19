As the holiday season draws closer, it’s easy to be excited by puppies and kittens wearing Santa hats in videos on the internet — and rightfully so.
Puppies and kittens are fuzzy, cute and always entertaining. They lick our faces and provide us with instant and unconditional love the moment we pick them up. This is the most important thing to remember: puppies and kittens love you even when they grow up into dogs and cats.
According to the American Humane Society over 6 million dogs and cats were surrendered to shelters in the United States in 2012, many of which met their end prematurely at the hands of “open admission” or “kill” shelters as more pets came in and the shelters ran out of space.
The number of daily surrenders triples in January, February and March when Christmas present kittens and puppies get larger and more destructive with more energy and poor training or attention from their owners. An additional estimated 1 million pets are abandoned to die in various public areas and even on private properties.
During the holidays, it can be tempting to give the ultimate cuddly gift, but it’s important to remember a couple things before you make that commitment, especially for someone else.
First make sure the recipient even has the desire to be a pet owner. Most people will be polite and nod and smile when they receive a gift they may not particularly want, so find a way to drop the hint first.
Second, remember that a puppy or a kitten will get messy, loud and destructive as they enter later adolescence and will require daily rigorous training and incredible patience.
Finally, dog and cats won’t understand why you abandoned them. They do not possess the mental capacity to understand those were your favorite shoes or your brand new couch. They just love you — and they will for the rest of their lives.