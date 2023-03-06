You'll see situations from a different perspective this year. Mull over the possibilities before you make a move. Consider how you use your skills and earn your living. Make updates that keep you motivated to learn and stay ahead of the competition. Don't hold back if something bothers you, or you'll get stuck in a no-win situation.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Stop worrying and start doing what's necessary to make a difference. Step outside your comfort zone. Refuse to let anyone pick a fight with you. Don't engage in unrealistic ventures.



Tags

Load comments