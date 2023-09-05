ANDREWS MCMEEL ALMANAC Sep 5, 2023 Sep 5, 2023 Updated 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today is the 249th day of 2023 and the 78th day of summer.TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1522, Ferdinand Magellan's ship, Victoria, docked in Sanlucar de Barrameda, Spain, completing the first global circumnavigation. Magellan himself had died en route.In 1901, President William McKinley was shot by anarchist Leon Czolgosz in Buffalo, New York. He died eight days later.In 1972, nine members of the Israeli Olympic team, taken hostage in Munich by Palestinian terrorists the day before, were killed during a failed rescue attempt.In 1997, funeral services were held in London for Diana, Princess of Wales.TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jane Addams (1860-1935), social worker; Joseph P. Kennedy Sr. (1888-1969), businessman/ambassador; Roger Waters (1943- ), rock musician; Swoosie Kurtz (1944- ), actress; Jane Curtin (1947- ), actress/comedian; Jeff Foxworthy (1958- ), comedian/TV personality; Chris Christie (1962- ), politician; Rosie Perez (1964- ), actress; Macy Gray (1967- ), singer-songwriter; Idris Elba (1972- ), actor; John Wall (1990- ), basketball player.TODAY'S FACT: Roughly 2.5 billion people worldwide were estimated to have watched at least part of Princess Diana's funeral service on television in 1997.TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1995, Cal Ripken Jr. of the Baltimore Orioles played in his 2,131st Major League Baseball game, breaking Lou Gehrig's consecutive-games record.TODAY'S QUOTE: "Social advance depends as much upon the process through which it is secured as upon the result itself." -- Jane AddamsTODAY'S NUMBER: 2,632 -- consecutive games Cal Ripken Jr. ultimately played before taking a game day off on Sept. 20, 1998.TODAY'S MOON: Last quarter moon (Sept. 6). Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Sports Baseball Watercraft And Nautical Navigation Music Aviation Load comments Most Popular School board approves purchase of Hagan property Cheryl A. Kessel, 66 Williston resident inducted into Dakotas Musicians Hall of Fame Trenton Volleyball sweeps Divide County in home opener Gas station at 13 Mile closes Coyotes Volleyball fall to Midgets 3-2; program looks to long term goals Pink Gloves Boxing comes to Williston Parks and Rec Man injured in motorcycle crash arrested for DUI Kevin Hines to speak at Williston High School Pedestrian fatality reported in Williston