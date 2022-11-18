Sonja Kaye headshot

States that rely on renewable energy sources are seeing more investments than ever before, boosting local and statewide economies. With a rich history as an energy leader, North Dakota can look to clean power to help strengthen our state’s energy industry and increase the reliability of the grid.

Recent extreme weather events have taught us important lessons. Renewable energy plays an important part in the reliability of the grid, performing very well in the 2021 extreme weather event that knocked out power to Texas. North Dakota wind energy fared even better than fossil fuel resources. More recently Babcock Ranch in Florida, which has its own self-contained solar and battery microgrid, experienced no power outage even though hurricane Ian passed overhead.



Tags

Load comments