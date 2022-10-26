American democracy is suffering from the symptoms of terminal illness. To have a "government of the people, for the people" it is necessary that the people are willing to govern.

Through the decades, we have expanded the definition of "the people" to include millions of people who lack the interest to assume their roles as governors. For various reasons, we are able to muster only two-thirds of the voters in presidential elections and even fewer in the off-year races. One third of the population has bailed out - surendered their responsibilities as governors of their democracy.



