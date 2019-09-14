Last year, the City of Williston hosted an Ag Appreciation Barbeque featuring Don Hotchkiss’s Hotchkiss Chicken. Hundreds of people attended to help us – as a community – thank the Williston area agriculture industry. During last year’s barbeque, members of our community were also asked to sign the 15-foot beam that we trucked in from the XWA construction site as yet another way to honor Williston’s history and traditions. A lot has changed over the years, but Williston is a still a city that puts the people here first in all that we do.
We have appreciation barbeques to recognize long-standing industries and we have citizens sign beams so they can literally put their names on and be a part of projects designed to serve them. Businesses here host fundraiser luncheons to help our schools. City department’s volunteer their time to host events like Banquet West – a free dinner for the community – or they partner with businesses and organizations, like the Fire Department recently did to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, or like the Police Department is doing with Applebee’s on September 17-18th from 5-9 p.m., to raise money for the Special Olympics. Williston is a place where individual citizens know they can make a difference, but it’s also a place where people know that they’re stronger together.
That’s why the City of Williston is again hosting an Ag Appreciation Barbeque – to give Williston yet another chance to come together. This year, weather permitting, we are planning on having the barbeque outside on the Hedderich’s lot downtown (120 Main St.) on September 25th from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Last year, we had a pretty rainy day but a great turnout and while I’m hoping for nice weather, keep an eye on the City’s Facebook page just in case we need to move the lunch inside somewhere.
If for some reason you can’t make it that Wednesday afternoon, you won’t have to wait long for another chance to celebrate together as a community. The XWA Community Day Grand Opening is Saturday, October 5th and something you’re not going to want to miss. I’m excited for Williston to see their new airport; after all, it is an airport for the people.