Earlier this month, Trans-Canada reported that over 380,000 gallons of crude oil spilled from the Keystone pipeline near Edinburg, in Walsh County North Dakota. As one of the largest onshore crude spills in the past decade it still only affected an area about half the size of a football field.
A drop in pressure in the line was detected within an hour and the pipeline was shut down immediately after so visual inspection was not a factor in this the situation, however, this still presents an opportunity for conversation about North Dakota’s burgeoning Unmanned Aerial Systems especially Beyond Visual Line of Sight capabilities and it’s proposed UAS BVLOS ‘Corridors’ as well as Governor Burgum’s approved a $33 million dollar budget to invest in the technology.
Often, the task of inspecting the crude oil, natural gas, and electric transmission lines is handled by pilots flying small, single-engine aircraft. In some instances, visual inspection is done in jet aircraft traveling over 150 MPH at an altitude of over 900 ft. Monitoring pipeline from the air is the most efficient option, but it’s also expensive, at times running around $1,000 per hour. Gasoline-powered, fixed-wing unmanned aerial systems could do this job for almost a quarter of that cost. With the implementation existing of Artificial Intelligence scanning and reviewing captured imaging, human error can be nearly eliminated from the inspection process.
But unmanned aerial systems are not limited to just visual inspection. Large fixed-wing airframes with enough payload capability can employ an array of technologies like thermal imaging which can detect changes in temperature in the air or on land surfaces. These technologies would be effective not just in cases of undetected crude oil spills but also in the detection of salt-water brine spills which as local producers know can be devastating to the environment and is difficult if not impossible to remediate. With new parachute safety systems, large airframe UAS capable of sustained flight across the state of 70,762 square miles can be brought to the ground safely in the event of catastrophic failure making BVLOS an even safer prospect. Proposed UAS BVLOS ‘air traffic control’ which will use radar and transponders to notify area pilots of UAS aircraft from 0-900 ft will make safety and recovery a high priority in the state.
By implementing the right technologies North Dakota could and should have the safest environment for agriculture and energy production in the world.
As North Dakota looks to diversify our economy we are leading the way in Unmanned Aerial Systems training and expertise which we can use to export our greatest commodity which is our human capital and intellect to benefit the existing 2.6 million miles of oil and gas pipelines throughout the United States.
Western North Dakota’s vision of technology can ensure every mile of these pipelines are safe and meets government and industry standards to protect the environment and the public interest.
Also this month, North Dakota issued its Request for Proposals for companies wishing to establish UAS Beyond Visual Line of Sight monitoring corridor and the North Dakota Department of Commerce has made ‘energy’ the priority. Governor Burgum has made a wise decision in this effort considering this week’s events.
Adult UAS pilot training is scheduled to begin in early in 2020 in Tioga, ND to meet the FAA’s projected need of hundreds of thousands of general aviation pilots and UAS pilots by 2022 which can be found on the FAA’s website.