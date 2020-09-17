I made a dark joke earlier this year that it would be my get-out-of-jail free card.
If there were ever something I needed to get out of — a forgotten birthday, an ill-considered remark, what have you — I had something I could say that would be just about guaranteed to make the other person blush and apologize. On New Year’s Day, I got a call I had been dreading for weeks: my mother had died.
I never ended up using that card. In fact, I haven’t talked about it publicly very much at all.
(If you offered your condolences and I never thanked you, please consider this a belated and sincere thank you. The people reaching out in times of tragedy remind you of connections it’s too often easy to overlook.)
Saturday, Sept. 19, would be Martha Elizabeth (Sloan) Kelly’s 72nd birthday, and it’s my first without her. She’s been gone for 263 days. I had to double check the number, which seems strange, because I have thought about her at least once on every single one of those days.
Eight months and 19 days is not a very long time when put up against the 40 years I’ve been around, but Jan. 1 feels more like eight lifetimes ago. I’m not sure how I would explain to her everything that’s happened in 2020.
You have her to thank, or to blame, for what I do. That’s a story for another time, but she always loved my writing. No matter how dreary, how tedious, how pretentious what I turned out was, she adored it. Or, at least, she always told me she did.
There is an old journalism cliche that if your mother tells you she loves you, get a second source. I never bothered with her and my writing.
What else should I tell you about my mother? She loved her coffee black. Her favorite thing to eat in the summer was a thick slice of tomato coated in salt and pepper between two slices of soft white bread.
When I was little, I would be allowed to sit at the kitchen table with her and my grandmother while they had coffee. Sometimes I could have a cup too, but only if I would drink it black. Before her arthritis made it too hard, she would play “The Black Hawk Waltz” or Scott Joplin’s “The Entertainer” on the piano for my twin brother and me.
One of the things I have always been ashamed of is that when I was 10, I quit piano lessons because I wasn’t interested in doing what she wanted. Before too long, I regretted not being able to play very well.
I had always assumed the death of a parent would be awful. I was not wrong. It’s still impossible for me to put into words, and I spend my days putting things into words.
Saturday would be her 72nd birthday and Wednesday, Sept. 23, would be her 42nd wedding anniversary with my father. I think this week will be one of the hardest in a while.
Happy memories and funny stories have been a comfort. This summer, because of all the talk about gardening, I have been thinking about one story in particular.
My mother never denied that she had a brown thumb. Her mother, my grandmother, could grow just about anything, but my mother once killed a cactus, and not by overwatering it.
But she loved to garden. The summer I was 11, she planted zucchini in a little patch right by the front door. Many of you might suspect what’s coming next.
She couldn’t grow anything else, but boy could she grow zucchini. We had zucchini bread, zucchini muffins. We had zucchini parmesan. People would avoid eye contact in case she might hand them a zucchini she had in her purse.
After that summer, she never grew zucchini again. I think a freezer full of massive vegetables soured her on them, so to speak.
I never lost my taste for zucchini, though. I’ll still happily eat a slice of zucchini bread whenever it’s offered. This summer, every time I’ve had one, I thought of that story and smiled.
