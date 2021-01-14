Due to scheduling problems, brought on by COVID-19, Williston basketball fans will now have two evenings to attend an event honoring the late Donn Skadeland.
Friday evening, Jan. 15, finds the Williston High School girls basketball team on the home court playing host to Minot as the 10th Annual Donn Skadeland Night tips off.
In previous years a doubleheader was hosted by the Coyotes with the Minot hoopsters always providing the opposition.
That remains the same, however the schedule calls for the girls to take center court tonight.
The evening has been set aside to honor the former Coyote, as Skadeland was an outstanding student-athlete at WHS from 1972 to 1976.
During his playing days Skadeland was a big role player as a member of the 1975 state championship basketball team.
Following his death in July of 2011, the Skadeland family, along with the Coyote Foundation, Williston High School and American State Bank & Trust Co. all joined hands to host the special evening.
Tonight includes handing out a $500 scholarship to a member of the WHS girls squad who is selected as the Player of the Game.
Funds for the scholarships are shared by the Skadeland family and ASBT, with the scholarships being awarded by the Coyote Foundation.
That award for the girls will be handed out at the end of play this evening.
O
NE OF BEST
Skadeland has long been considered to be one of the better athletes to ever wear a Coyote uniform.
Born and raised in Williston, the son of the late Kay and Kenn Skadeland, he participated in basketball, football, tennis and baseball.
It should be noted that his father Kenn just happened to be a standout athlete, while wearing a Minot High School uniform.
Thus the matchup.
Along the way the younger Skadeland had not only team success, but also piled up a number of individual awards.
Following high school he played basketball for the Tetons and was a member of the 1978 state championship team and was voted MVP, All-Conference and All-State.
We can also tell you Skadeland was an outstanding racquetball player, and perhaps one of the best at his level across the state.
MORE THURSDAY
If unable to attend the girls game this evening we encourage you to drop by for the boys clash against Minot, set for Thursday, Jan. 21, on the home hardcourt.
The same procedure will be followed with the top player on the WHS team will be given a $500 scholarship.
At the end of this game this award will be announced to the crowd.
The initial Donn Skadeland Night was held in 2012, and to date, a total of $10,500 has been awarded in scholarships to WHS athletes.
Dani Clarke and Cory Vinger were the first ever recipients, while last year Bridget Carvey and Brooklyn Douglas were selected while Wil Olson stood out in the boys game.
Over that period of time Jalyn Helstad was able to win the award three times between 2017 to 2019.
A plaque is in place at WHS listing the yearly winners, while each of the top players receive a plaque as well.
We send out a Scope Salute to all winners of this award, past and present, along with everyone working to make it happen.
70th MARDI GRAS
Speaking of change, also due to COVID-19, the good folks involved with the 70th annual Mardi Gras over at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church have been tossed a curve ball.
The Mardi Gras, long considered to be one of my favorite events, has to be scaled back.
This word comes from Dwight Richter, a member of the organizing committee.
When he says scaled back, he means scaled back.
This time out there will be no midway games, bake sale, roast beef dinner or live auction.
You should also know the live auction and silent auctions will be combined into on online auction.
CHECK ONLINE
Plans call for the online auction to be accessible from the St. Joseph’s website at https://stjparish.com.
You are being asked to click on the Greater Giving Icon and that will take you to the online auction site.
We learned there will be one or more vehicles, gift baskets, religious items, quilts, toys and many more items you are accustomed to seeing on the live and silent auctions.
You should also know the online auction will run from Jan. 29 through Feb. 1. Anyone that might be interested in donating items, you should contact Allen Domagala at (701) 570-6759; Aaron Schmit at (701) 770-8043; Dwight Richter at (701) 770-3276 or Joan Larson at (701) 570-8555.
A part of the activities this year will also include a cash raffle that will feature $2,900 in cash prizes up for grabs.
While a number of folks will get a break in the action this year, you can bet organizers will have everything set for the following year.
WATCH WEATHER
While Mother Nature has been pretty nice to date, don’t look for that to continue throughout the winter months.
As a matter of fact some bad weather is brewing and we encourage you to check on supplies, not only at home, but your automobile survival kits.
Folks who have been around this part for a long time know what we are talking about.
But, for anyone who might have moved here from a warmer climate, it is best you ask around and get updated on safety precautions.
At the same time those taking to ice fishing or snowmobiling on the ice, be sure to look before you leap.
The last thing we need is for an accident to ruin your fun.
At the same time, let’s send out a Happy 2021 greeting, to all Herald readers.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.