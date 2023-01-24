The Montana Department of Justice (DOJ) reported recently that there has been an increase in opioid overdoses in 13 different counties across the state.
From Jan. 11-23, a total of 18 non-fatal and eight fatal overdoses were reported, some requiring several doses of naloxone to reverse the overdose.
"The rise in fentanyl use is a statewide issue," MT Dept. of Public Health and Human Services Communications Director Jon Ebelt said. "In the current overdose spike, the majority of the cases were in western Montana, but there were fatalities in Custer and Sheridan counties."
There is a renewed focus throughout the state to increase awareness, increase access to treatment and recovery programs and to hold criminals accountable.
"The response to addressing overdoses is a much larger conversation than naloxone," Ebelt said. "The use of naloxone helps save lives, but then the next step is connecting individuals to treatment, and then of course focusing on prevention."
Gov. Greg Gianforte has rolled out the Healing and Ending Addiction through Recovery and Treatment (HEART) initiative which aims to increase the state's behavioural health resources by investing state and federal funds to strengthen evidence-based health care for individuals with substance abuse disorders, serious mental illnesses and serious emotional disturbances. It also aims to support prevention measures and identification of issues that stem from behavioural health, improve data collection, reporting and monitoring efforts.
"Like states across the nation, Montana has seen an alarming rise in fentanyl and opioid use and, as a result, a tragic loss of life. As families grieve the loss of loved ones, I ask Montanans to help get the word out that one pill can kill," Gianforte said.
Opioids are a pain-relieving drug that work by interacting with opioid receptors within cells. Commonly known opioids include heroin, morphine and fentanyl. There is also codeine, oxycodone and hydrocodone.
Fentanyl seems to be the main culprit in the recent uprise of overdoses, and there are two types - pharmaceutical fentanyl, developed for pain management, and manufactured fentanyl, also called counterfeit fentanyl. The DEA states that each batch of counterfeit fentanyl varies in strength and carries a very lose overdose threshold.
Signs of an overdose may include loss of consciousness, constricted "pinpoint" pupils, shallow breathing, choking or gurgling sounds, limp body, pale blue or cold skin and slow to no heartbeat.
9-1-1 should be called immediately if you suspect someone is having an overdose and the application of naloxone may only receive temporary results.