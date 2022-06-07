What’s in your bucket list? Perhaps you’d like to see the Pyramids In Egypt, go white water rafting or write a book, says the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. Not for Bertha Komor. This resident of Farmington, Connecticut says she has always wanted to pet a penguin. They’re not so easy to find in that part of the world, but the local chapter of the Twilight Wish Foundation made it happen in time for the celebration of her 104th birthday. She was thrilled and kind of cuddled with the flightless seabird saying, "I didn't expect this. It's wonderful. Just petting the penguin and seeing him close up."
With the greatest of ease
And then there is Ruth Larsson of Motala, Sweden. It wasn’t enough of a feat having made a tandem parachute jump two years ago when she was a mere 101 years of age, so she did it again -- this time at the age of 103 years and 259 days old. A Guinness World Record official was on hand to watch her as she flew through the air with the greatest of ease and declared her to be the oldest woman ever to make the jump. According to the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC] she replaced the previous record holder, Kathryn Hodges of Snohomish, WA who was 103 years and 129 days old when she won the title in 2019.
Chase the cheese
The Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling race sounds like a pretty tame competition. It takes place each year in the quaint British village of Brockworth. But it’s not for the faint of heart, warns the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. It was an officially sanctioned event until 2010 when things got a bit out of hand as the result of its growing popularity. Too many contenders were showing up causing near-riot conditions as contestants chased a 9-pound wheel of Double Gloucester cheese down a very steep hillside. Notwithstanding the likelihood of breaking an arm or a leg, the race continues to attract the hundreds of participants from all over the world. The dangers were heightened at this year’s event due to wet weather.